The Best Egg Replacement On Store Shelves: What Brand To Look Out For
With egg price decreases still yet to hit grocery stores, it's time to consider some other options. Whether you need an egg alternative for a plant-based diet or to swap in as a more affordable source of protein, there are a number of suitable products available. When Tasting Table did the research and ranked six egg replacement brands, we found JUST Egg to be the absolute best because it truly delivers on flavor and texture. Choosing the right egg replacement brand comes down to affordability, taste, and texture.
JUST Egg fits the bill on all of these fronts and beyond. With a simple list of ingredients based around a core of mung bean protein and carrot and turmeric extracts for color, JUST Egg's plant-based formula is also well regarded among consumers on Reddit for its pleasant taste and authentic consistency. Furthermore, at a retail price of under $10 for a 16-ounce carton, JUST Egg is an accessible alternative with a number of convenient uses — especially given that one carton equals about 10 eggs.
What makes JUST Egg the absolute best
JUST Egg lives up to the hype with a taste that closely resembles that of real eggs. It's also incredibly simple to work with and can be handled similarly to typical eggs. Cartons of the egg replacement encourage users to shake it well to counteract the natural separation before scrambling the yellow liquid just like an egg and cooking it thoroughly. JUST Egg's main ingredient, mung beans, are a protein-rich egg dupe that makes for perfect vegan scrambled eggs. Albeit requiring a slightly longer cook time, a reviewer on Best Served Vegan raves about its fluffy texture and satisfying taste.
Cooking this egg substitute in a scrambled or beaten format seems to be one of the most common uses, which in itself can be applied to a number of dishes. Beaten and mixed with cinnamon and spices, it can be used as the coating for a delectable French toast. You can also use scrambled JUST Egg to fill breakfast burritos or as an addition to a vegetable-forward fried rice with pickled carrots and mustard greens. Any way you use it, JUST Egg is the absolute best choice when it comes to egg replacements.