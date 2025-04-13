The Best Egg Replacement On Store Shelves: What Brand To Look Out For

With egg price decreases still yet to hit grocery stores, it's time to consider some other options. Whether you need an egg alternative for a plant-based diet or to swap in as a more affordable source of protein, there are a number of suitable products available. When Tasting Table did the research and ranked six egg replacement brands, we found JUST Egg to be the absolute best because it truly delivers on flavor and texture. Choosing the right egg replacement brand comes down to affordability, taste, and texture.

JUST Egg fits the bill on all of these fronts and beyond. With a simple list of ingredients based around a core of mung bean protein and carrot and turmeric extracts for color, JUST Egg's plant-based formula is also well regarded among consumers on Reddit for its pleasant taste and authentic consistency. Furthermore, at a retail price of under $10 for a 16-ounce carton, JUST Egg is an accessible alternative with a number of convenient uses — especially given that one carton equals about 10 eggs.