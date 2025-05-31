The Worst Store-Bought Vodka Sauce Tastes More Like Alfredo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Foodies crave vodka sauce for its robust tomato and cream flavor. The splash of vodka brings a sharp kick, while simultaneously mellowing the flavors for a rounded, ultra-savory taste with impressive dimensionality. Indeed, dimensionality is what vodka sauce is all about ... if executed correctly. Alas, in Tasting Table's ranking of 16 popular store-bought vodka sauce brands, non-dimensional Bertolli fell to the dreaded last place position.

To the eye, Bertolli's sauce featured the vibrant pinkish-orange hue that foodies would expect from a vodka sauce. However, on the palate, the sauce left much to be desired. It tasted more like the jar it came in — and if we were going to compare it to a "sauce" at all, we'd liken it to an alfredo, not a vodka sauce.

As our reviewer noted, Bertolli's product "was more reminiscent of alfredo than vodka sauce. Based on the ingredients, I expected to find aromas and flavors of garlic, onions, tomatoes, and spices, but these were missing. Instead, it tasted like unexpectedly sweet cream, and lacked the depth vodka sauce should bring." Bertolli's jarred sauce lacks the vibrant taste of fresh tomatoes and lacks any savory herbs, instead offering a thin, artificial, overly-sweet taste (sugar which might be the manufacturer's attempt to mask lacking quality). Foodies are better off whipping up a quick homemade vodka sauce, like the one we used in this classic rigatoni alla vodka recipe. There's a chef-approved ratio for perfect homemade vodka sauce every time to help you out.