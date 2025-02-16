14 Boozy Sauces For A Spirited Meal

A good sauce can transform even the simplest meal into something truly special. And, when that sauce is infused with a splash (or a generous glug!) of your favorite alcoholic beverage, things get even more exciting. Boozy sauces bring a unique depth of flavor, from the smoky kick of whiskey to the smooth elegance of white wine to the rich sweetness of rum. These spirited additions don't have to be reserved for special occasions, either. It couldn't be easier to introduce them into your everyday meals, whether that's whipping up a quick weeknight dinner or cooking for guests.

We've rounded up 14 of the most irresistible sauces that incorporate alcohol in simple yet delicious ways. There are savory classics like peppercorn sauce with brandy, perfect for adding to steak or pasta, and even decadent dessert sauces like Baileys chocolate and rum caramel. There's something for every palate here, and even if you don't cook with alcohol often, don't worry. You'll find that the alcohol content mostly cooks off, leaving just the essence of the spirit behind. So, let's discover how a touch of alcohol can transform the taste of your meals, balancing sweet, sour, and savory elements while creating wonderfully luscious textures, too.