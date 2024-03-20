The Chef-Approved Ratio For Perfect Homemade Vodka Sauce Every Time

Vodka sauce should be near the top of your pasta repertoire. It's easy to make, incredibly versatile, and never fails to punch above its weight in flavor. Here to help us fine-tune our vodka sauce ratios is Vincent Benoliel, owner of Pasta Corner restaurants in New York City and Los Angeles (and the upcoming Savta in NYC, opening in late February).

When asked what the right amount of vodka to use is, Benoliel told us, "You can use the 85-15 rule: 85% of the tomatoes, cream, and other ingredients vs. 15% of vodka." When making a classic penne alla vodka dish, crushed tomatoes are the base while heavy cream adds substance. If you're having trouble wrapping your head around the math, start by translating everything into the same measurement system. Since canned tomatoes tell you how many ounces are inside, measure the vodka and other ingredients in ounces to stay consistent and simplify the math.

"It's typically around a fluid ounce of vodka per serving of sauce before it's cooked," Benoliel explained. While it may seem like alcohol is added to secretly get the whole family drunk, that's not what the booze in your vodka sauce is actually doing to the taste. Benoliel said, "The alcohol evaporates during the cooking. If the sauce tastes too strong, it should be cooked a bit longer."