Anthony Bourdain's 10 Favorite Kitchen Tools

An essential tool for cooks, no kitchen is complete without these two pans: the sauté and the sautoir. From searing veal shanks to deep frying chicken, the workhorse pans appears in all sizes throughout "Appetites: A Cookbook," showing up in nearly all of Anthony Bourdain's recipes. Indeed, mention of the heavy-bottom, high-quality pans are plenty — Bourdain's Hollandaise sauce requires an entire stovetop's worth, and that's not including the sautoir to poach the eggs in.

A sautoir is a wide-based pot with straight walls, commonly used for sauces and reductions because its flat, heavy bottom helps to distribute heat for even cooking. Still, perhaps the most prevalent cooking technique out there is the sauté method, which utilizes a pan with short, slightly curved walls to simply fry ingredients in a little fat over high heat. Sautéing works equally well for browning quick-cook vegetables in aromatics and searing meats before braising. The possibilities are practically endless, as long as you avoid common sautéing mistakes and start with a sizzling-hot pan.

There's an entire section in "Appetites: A Cookbook" dedicated to sandwich recipes, and while Bourdain's favorite New York City sandwich isn't included in the lineup, a chopped liver on rye is. An homage to the chopped liver at Barney Greengrass, a New York institution Bourdain highlighted in a 2002 episode of Food Network's "A Cook's Tour," a first line of the recipe reads as so many others begin: "In a large, heavy-bottom sauté pan..."