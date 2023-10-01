Anthony Bourdain Believed Stock Is The 'Backbone Of Good Cooking'

Anthony Bourdain's celebrated career was an explosively impassioned ode to food. Among the chef-slash-writer's favorites were a juicy bar burger, the NYC dirty water hot dog, Popeye's mac and cheese, foie gras, Indian food, and more. But, for all the dishes in his personal hall of fame, one of his most loved ingredients is about as simple as it gets: stock. As he wrote in "Kitchen Confidential," "Stock is the backbone of good cooking."

Not to be confused with broth, stock is made by slow-simmering bones, mirepoix, and/or herbs in plain water. The slow-simmering releases the gelatin from the bone marrow for a creamy mouthfeel and rich flavor. Broth, by contrast, is flavored by chunks of meat and simmers for less time. As such, when vegetables are slow-simmered, the resulting liquid is always a broth, even though stock and broth are often used interchangeably.

Stock might not be as flavorful as broth, but by Bourdain's estimation, it's a crucial ingredient — all that stands between home cooks and knockout risotto, pasta, soups, stews, sauces, gravies, and beans. Take a cue from the chef and try your hand at homemade beef stock, chicken stock, or even veal stock. (Bourdain has a recipe for it in his "Les Halles" cookbook.) As he famously proclaimed, "To me, life without veal stock ... is a life not worth living."