Wooden Spoon Vs Silicone Spatula: Which Makes Fluffier Scrambled Eggs?

When it comes to savory breakfast dishes, it's not hard to argue that scrambled eggs are one of the best. They're soft, savory, delicious, and a great way to get some morning protein into your system. This is why it's certainly not a bad idea to master the art of making scrambled eggs. One major detail to consider? Which utensil you use to make them.

Two common utensils that you may reach for when it comes time to make your scrambled eggs are the wooden spoon and the silicone spatula — but which one is better? The answer is the silicone spatula — by a long shot. The reason is because the silicone spatula is both thinner and more malleable, making it the perfect utensil for reaching into the crevices and corners of the pan, thus giving you more control over the entire batch of scrambled eggs.

If you absolutely have to, you can use the wooden spatula, but we recommend stocking your kitchen with plenty of silicone spatulas so that you're ready to go whenever the craving for scrambled eggs hits.