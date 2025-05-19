The 14 Best Indian Groceries You Can Buy At Costco
With over 5,000 Indian restaurants spread across the breadth of the United States — and that's before you factor in standalone food trucks and ghost kitchens — enjoying an Indian meal has never been easier. But if you want to go the extra mile by treating your loved ones to an authentic Indian feast at home, Costco is only too happy to oblige.
With the help of the right culinary staples, you'll find that putting together an Indian meal at home can be as easy and rewarding as ordering takeout. From finely ground spices to the perfect naan bread, Costco has a plethora of options to choose from — but not all are created equally. While some have earned a thumbs-up from discerning Indian palates, others fail to deliver on authenticity. To save you the heartache of trial and error, we scouted the most popular consumer forums to discover which of Costco's Indian culinary essentials are worth your time and your dime.
Kirkland Signature Ghee Clarified Butter
It would be pure blasphemy to root around any Indian pantry without stumbling upon a canister of clarified butter, commonly known as ghee. With roots that go back to ancient India around 1000 BC, ghee has had a gourmet glow-up in recent times; even Kourtney Kardashian has shared her penchant for sipping on ghee first thing in the morning. Want to get in on the action? Costco's private label brand, Kirkland Signature, is here to help.
When you first pry off the lid from the tall jar, you'll be hit with a nutty, buttery scent that feels distinctly homemade. If you find yourself tempted to dip in a spoon, you'll be greeted with the signature nutty and mildly caramel notes — a handy signifier that you are holding pure ghee in your hands, and not an artificial substitute.
So, how do you put your jar of liquid gold to work? The possibilities are endless. Use yours as a substitute for butter, nut, and seed oils. The high smoke point of ghee — clocking in at 485 degrees Fahrenheit — also makes it a handy option for high-heat cooking, such as frying and sautéing. If you are not accustomed to the taste of ghee yet, the easiest way to acquaint your palate is by drizzling it over a steaming plate of rice. You'll thank us later.
Gopi Paneer Whole Milk Cheese
As the country with the highest population of vegetarians in the world, Indians know their way around meat substitutes. But don't expect to stumble upon any bland, chewy chunks — not when Gopi Paneer Whole Milk Cheese is here to take home the crown.
Paneer, a form of Indian cheese, is traditionally made with whole milk from cows or buffalo milk, both of which offer a significant amount of fats. Gopi carries forward the tradition by using whole milk from cows. While other paneer offerings in the Costco aisle are known to have food starch, Gopi Paneer scores a leg-up by only using pasteurized milk and vinegar to create a pale-hued slab of milky goodness.
Once you have gotten your hands on some spongy paneer, it is time to get inventive with how you use it. From flavorful dishes like palak paneer to crispy paneer sticks made in the air fryer, the possibilities are endless. But before you cook up a storm, remember to soften store-bought paneer with water — an easy trick to negate the hardness that is a common downside of packaged paneer.
Stonefire Mini Tandoori Naan Bread
Traditionally, naan bread is cooked in a smoldering hot tandoor placed in the ground. If you don't have any clay-based ovens at hand or hours to spare, fret not — Stonefire's Mini Tandoor Naan Bread serves as a worthy stand-in.
Indian cuisine has a centuries-long love affair with flatbreads, like roti, paratha, and puri. However, naan bread is most likely to be voted prom king of the bunch, given its versatility — it can be used in a wide range of curries and stews. If you want to test the naan hype for yourself, Stonefire's naan is a good place to get started. For starters, the five-inch flatbreads come in a handy pack of 18, perfect for a week's worth of meal prep. Then, you have its texture: pliant and doughy, with toasted bubbles that make it ideal for mopping up gravy and sauces on your dinner plate.
To reheat any leftover naan bread, pause before tossing it idly into the microwave. Taking the time to brush the miniature naan with some milk or water before wrapping it in a moist paper towel before microwaving will ensure that you retain the chewy texture that this bread is known for. To go the extra mile, pan-frying the microwaved bread will help you get that fresh-off-the-tandoor feeling.
Royal Basmati Rice
Whether you're trying to avoid homemade biryani disasters or hoping to stay one step ahead of overly sticky fried rice, all roads lead to basmati rice. With the word "basmati" translating to "fragrant", it is easy to see why this grain serves as a coveted addition to Indian recipes.
Those who need further proof should haul a bag of Royal Basmati Rice home. Traditional basmati rice hails from the fertile foothills of the Himalayas — Royal's harvest from the mountains scores a major check on authenticity. It is reported that when a rumor ran amok in the Indian community of a supposed shortage, throngs caused chaos at a Costco location to stock up in advance.
With slender grains and the signature nutty aroma that basmati rice is known for, Royal's offering brings major bougie energy to the table. You'll want to reach for this rice for dishes that could use something special, such as aromatic pilaf. If storing this hefty 20-pound sack makes you nervous, it helps to opt for Mylar bags or sturdy containers with fitted lids.
Royal Sona Masoori Organic Rice
If your meals have been transformed by the aromatic addition of basmati rice, you'll want to meet its medium-grained cousin: Royal Sona Masoori Organic Rice. Popular in the southern states of India, sona masoori rice is known for having a softer texture than basmati rice, and Royal's offering ensures that it still offers a robust aroma.
Medium-sized grains are known for their ability to retain moisture, and Royal's sona masoori rice doesn't disappoint — any leftovers will stay moist until the day after cooking. While the thought of digging into a steaming mound of sona masoori at the end of a long day sounds appealing, Royal's rice also makes for a good addition to fermented batters for traditional South Indian dishes, such as idli and dosa. Additives, pesticides, and preservatives are not welcome here, making this a great organic addition to your pantry. If you have been stumped over possible storage options for the 20-pound sack, take heart in the fact that it is double-bagged and can be sealed with a clip to ensure hassle-free storage in the long term.
Khazana Organic Urad Gota Whole White
A leisurely stroll down the lentils aisle will have a wide variety of lentils competing for your attention, from nutty brown legumes to horse gram lentils that are known to pack a mighty protein punch. But if you want a worthy addition to hearty stews, Khazana Organic Urad Gota is the best man for the job.
When black grams are split and de-skinned, you'll get white urad dal: a softer lentil that is significantly easier to cook with. Khazana's organic iteration is a powerhouse of protein and fiber with the latter aiding digestion. Once you have brought yours home, get fermenting — Khazana's urad dal can be turned into fluffy batter for making crispy South Indian crepes, known as dosas, and steamed rice cakes known as idlis. If you don't have the time to spare, it can also yield creamy soups and fuss-free stews.
The blurb on the back of the packet recommends storing your urad dal in an airtight container. If you want some extra insurance against kitchen pests, it helps to add 8-10 cloves of garlic to the jar to keep bugs at bay with its pungent aroma.
Roti Organic Uncooked Roti-Chapati
There are Indian flatbreads, and then there is roti. The versatile, unleavened flatbread can be used with a diverse range of stews and gravies, making it the humble man's champion. And yet, Indian chefs are known to spend years mastering the art of making the perfect circular roti. Want to skip the heartache of the latter? Let Roti Organic Uncooked Roti Chapati come to your rescue.
Designed as the perfect last-minute addition to weekday dinners, these tortilla-style flatbreads only need 20-30 seconds on a hot skillet to achieve airy, puffy perfection. Made from whole wheat grains, each pack offers 36 preservative-free flatbreads that will see you through the week with ease. The mildly earthy flavor of roti makes it the perfect neutral agent for pairing with spicy curries and chutneys. On hectic mornings, you can wrap yours around veggies for the perfect on-the-go meal.
The first step to prolonging the shelf life of uncooked rotis is to keep them refrigerated. If you have any sudden trips coming up, you can line them with wax paper on each side in a vacuum-sealed bag before retiring them to the freezer.
Khazana Organic Toor Dal Split Pigeon Peas
There are few things that can make my aches and pains go away on sick days faster than a steaming hot plate of toor dal and rice. As the ultimate comfort food, toor dal doesn't ask for much — it just silently fills you up with warmth and hope. Down the ages, the allure of toor dal has found fans in Indian royalty, but you don't have to hop on a time capsule back to the sixteenth century to sample its soul-affirming goodness — not when Costco carries Khazana Organic Toor Dal Split Pigeon Peas.
As a potent source of nutrients, you'll also find yourself reaching for Khazana's toor dal if you're trying to up your protein intake. Also known as split pigeon peas, Khazana's flavorful offering requires no soaking — simply rinse yours and start dreaming up new ways of capitalizing on its sweet, nutty flavor profile. If you want to skip the bells and whistles, toor dal is best enjoyed as a simple dal fry tempered with spices and aromatics in hot ghee. It can also be rolled into flatbreads known as parathas or boiled into steaming hot soup if you are on the mend from the flu.
Noga Dahi Indian Style Plain Yogurt
The Greeks have their yogurt with its rich, creamy texture that can be downed in eager spoonfuls. But the Indian spin on this staple, known as dahi, has just as much versatility to offer. If you are looking to elevate everyday meals, the Noga Dahi Indian Plain Style Yogurt should be your first port of call.
In Indian households, dahi is popularly made by fermenting milk in a clay pot. If you don't have the time to spare, Noga's homestyle dahi makes for a virtually undetectable stand-in. It offers up a tangy and tart flavor that may not serve as a popular choice for an on-the-go snack, but pairs beautifully with gravies and as a tenderizer for meat marinades. Hoping to start off easy? Dahi is most commonly hauled to Indian dinner tables for raita, a cool cucumber dip that strikes a worthy match with grilled meats — you'll even find a helpful recipe inscribed on the back of the tub. Bear in mind that certain climates, such as summer, can play spoilsport for the longevity of your Noga dahi tub by making it sour. As a rule of thumb, you'll want to store it in the refrigerator once you have brought it home.
Spice Islands Ground Cumin Seed
As the country that's responsible for 40% of the global spice trade, it is safe to say that Indians love their spices. While fiery chili powders are called upon to add a kiss of heat to curries, you'll find that the aromatic powers of Spice Islands Ground Cumin Seed can transform ordinary dishes.
Sourced directly from India, Spice Islands' cumin powder is poised to become your new go-to — it may even topple black pepper off its prestigious perch on your spice rack. For starters, there is its aroma: an earthy aniseed scent that will take everyday stews to the next level. The finely-ground texture of this powder makes it easy to blend with curries, salads, and stir-fry dishes alike. To truly tap into its virtues, you'll want to invite Spice Islands' ground cumin to your dry rubs to impart rich flavor into even the humblest cuts of meat.
Daily Delight Porotta Layered Wheat Bread
What would happen if you combined the versatility of a tortilla wrap with the flakiness of a croissant? This is the question that Daily Delight Porotta Layered Wheat Bread set out to answer. The result is a stack of flaky flatbread that will disappear in curries, but can also serve as a worthy morning wrap for on-the-go breakfasts.
Designed as a ready-to-eat addition, Daily Delight's porottas only require a quick stint on a hot pan for under a minute. If you are looking to go the microwave route, you'll want to microwave each roti for about 30 seconds. As a flakier alternative for bread, these porottas can be slathered with butter and cheese for an easy snack. But they truly shine when paired with Indian or Southeast Asian curries — that first scoop of porotta dipped in butter chicken will make you hard-pressed to ever go back to toasted bread again.
Stonefire Naan Dippers
Move over, breadsticks: There's a new sheriff in town. From the tandoor tunnel oven of Stonefire comes these miniature naan treats that deliver exactly on what the moniker promises. They give the charred, toasty taste of naan bread served in the form of bite-sized dippers, making for a worthy accompaniment to dips and spreads.
The easiest way to tap into the culinary prowess of Stonefire Naan Dippers would be to imagine them as miniature sandwich bites. Whether dipped in herbed olive oil or spread with hummus, the pillowy texture holds up without turning limp or soggy. Should you want to get creative beyond charcuterie boards, these miniature treats can also be transformed into cinnamon sugar-laced dippers to indulge your sweet tooth.
Shastha Foods Dosa Batter
Given that preparing fermented batter for making dosas can take up to 18 hours at home, Shastha Foods' Dosa Batter makes for an easy sell. Since dosas, or crispy rice crepes, are a breakfast staple in South Indian households, this done-for-you mix is the equivalent of finding ready-to-fry pancake batter — I'll allow you a moment here to pause and visualize how many crucial minutes it would shave off your breakfast routine on hectic mornings.
Shastha Foods' version is currently only available in Costco's Seattle and Oregon locations but it manages to score big on flavors. When you first pry open the lid, you'll be greeted with the signature fermented smell that can resemble Greek yogurt. The texture can be diluted with water as needed and once fried on a cast iron pan, it delivers on the classic savory, tangy taste that dosas are known for.
Frontier Bakery Pani Puri
There are few sensations as satisfying as biting into a crunchy pani puri shell while rubbing elbows with strangers on a crowded Indian street. If you don't have any trips to Asia on the horizon, allow Frontier Bakery's Pani Puri to bring the party to you. So, what exactly is pani puri and why is it such a beloved street food staple in India? The snack is made up of hollow shells or puffed balls that are stuffed with spicy potatoes and then dunked in a zesty chutney, known as "pani" or water. Despite the varying textures, all elements unite together seamlessly to offer up a flavor bomb.
While making pani puri from scratch at home is a lengthy process, Frontier Bakery's puris are here to cut your prep into half. The pre-baked shells offer the delightful, soul-satisfying crunch that pani puri is known for. You'll also find a handy masala mix included within the box that can be combined with water to take care of your chutney needs. With the addition of spicy mashed potatoes, you'll have everything you need for an unforgettable teatime snack.
Methodology
Despite several Indian brands making their ways to American shores, not all are capable of capturing the authentic taste of this nuanced cuisine. To uncover the best Indian culinary gems that the aisles of Costco have to offer, we took a deep dive into popular consumer forums, such as Reddit and YouTube. The winning candidates were appreciated for delivering a homey feeling that aligns with many childhood memories. While personal tastes can often vary, these Indian groceries manage to deliver a winning combination of flavors as well as value for money.