The 14 Best Indian Groceries You Can Buy At Costco

It would be pure blasphemy to root around any Indian pantry without stumbling upon a canister of clarified butter, commonly known as ghee. With roots that go back to ancient India around 1000 BC, ghee has had a gourmet glow-up in recent times; even Kourtney Kardashian has shared her penchant for sipping on ghee first thing in the morning. Want to get in on the action? Costco's private label brand, Kirkland Signature, is here to help.

When you first pry off the lid from the tall jar, you'll be hit with a nutty, buttery scent that feels distinctly homemade. If you find yourself tempted to dip in a spoon, you'll be greeted with the signature nutty and mildly caramel notes — a handy signifier that you are holding pure ghee in your hands, and not an artificial substitute.

So, how do you put your jar of liquid gold to work? The possibilities are endless. Use yours as a substitute for butter, nut, and seed oils. The high smoke point of ghee — clocking in at 485 degrees Fahrenheit — also makes it a handy option for high-heat cooking, such as frying and sautéing. If you are not accustomed to the taste of ghee yet, the easiest way to acquaint your palate is by drizzling it over a steaming plate of rice. You'll thank us later.