15 Common Homemade Biryani Disasters — And How To Avoid Them, According To Indian Chefs

You may love indulging your loved ones with an aromatic plate of butter chicken, and you may love the crunch of a crispy samosa — bonus points for mastering the tortilla hack for folding samosas to save time. But when you are looking to truly flex your culinary muscles, all roads can only lead to — cue the drumroll — biryani.

With its roots in the 14th century, the dish is believed to have reached Indian shores through Turk-Mongol emperor Timur whose army relished it in their war diet. In the years since, biryani has continued to exude considerable main character energy in the realm of Indian cuisine and is traditionally accompanied with cooling, yogurt-based sauces — raita makes for a popular side dish to serve with biryani. But despite its ubiquity, this dish makes for an intimidating monolith to be scaled. Even seasoned chefs in my family generally think twice before making biryani for a dinner party.

So, how do you ensure that your rice doesn't turn clumpy, the meat is cooked evenly, and the crispy onions don't wither away into a wilted mess? Answers can be found with chef Shamsul Wahid, group executive chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, and chef Girish Prasad Sakhlani, executive chef at Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, a Tribute Portfolio Resort. Together, they share their best-kept secrets and insider-only info on how to avoid the most common biryani disasters that can occur in the kitchen.