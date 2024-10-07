The Dish You Should Never Order As A Side At An Indian Restaurant

Trying a new cuisine at a restaurant can be confusing if the menu doesn't feature pictures, which is why you might be tempted to order a biryani as a side to your chicken curry. After all, it's described as an aromatic rice dish, right? However, a true blue biryani is much more than rice and is an entire meal in and of itself, which is why you should never order it as a side.

A classic biryani is made by layering part-cooked rice with a fragrant masala, made with caramelized onions, tomatoes, yogurt, and whole spices, such as cardamom, star anise, dried plums, and cinnamon. This masala is cooked down with lamb, mutton, chicken, or even veggies like chopped potatoes before it's stacked with the rice. Once the final layer of rice is added to the pan, small holes that go deep into the bottom of the cooking vessel, are made across the surface, which are filled with a golden mixture of fragrant kewra water and saffron, lending the final dish an inviting color and aroma. The rice is then tightly lidded and given a final steam (or dum) to meld the flavors together, and lastly, a gentle stir right before its served with a scattering of fried onions, cashews, or boiled eggs. Often served at celebrations and large family gatherings, biryani is a special dish because it's a slow-cooked labor of love; the meat must be tender, each grain of rice distinct, and the fragrance unforgettable.