The Dish You Should Never Order As A Side At An Indian Restaurant
Trying a new cuisine at a restaurant can be confusing if the menu doesn't feature pictures, which is why you might be tempted to order a biryani as a side to your chicken curry. After all, it's described as an aromatic rice dish, right? However, a true blue biryani is much more than rice and is an entire meal in and of itself, which is why you should never order it as a side.
A classic biryani is made by layering part-cooked rice with a fragrant masala, made with caramelized onions, tomatoes, yogurt, and whole spices, such as cardamom, star anise, dried plums, and cinnamon. This masala is cooked down with lamb, mutton, chicken, or even veggies like chopped potatoes before it's stacked with the rice. Once the final layer of rice is added to the pan, small holes that go deep into the bottom of the cooking vessel, are made across the surface, which are filled with a golden mixture of fragrant kewra water and saffron, lending the final dish an inviting color and aroma. The rice is then tightly lidded and given a final steam (or dum) to meld the flavors together, and lastly, a gentle stir right before its served with a scattering of fried onions, cashews, or boiled eggs. Often served at celebrations and large family gatherings, biryani is a special dish because it's a slow-cooked labor of love; the meat must be tender, each grain of rice distinct, and the fragrance unforgettable.
Order raita and salad with your restaurant biryani
Biryani is classically paired with the cooling flavors of raita (a yogurt-based sauce traditionally prepared with cucumber), which counteracts some of the heat from the aromatic spices in the masala and adds some moisture to the vibrantly colored grains. A refreshing salad, typically combining freshly sliced vegetables with a acidic, lemon-forward dressing to cut through the fattiness of the meat — usually still on the bone for maximum flavor — makes an awesome additional side.
One of the best salads to serve with biryani is called kachumbar, which is a mix of chopped red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers spritzed with fresh lemon and seasoned with salt. The salt draws out the liquid in the vegetables and combines with the lemon to create a lip-smacking, tart dressing. However, you may also find that many Indian restaurants serve their salad very simply by placing each group of distinct vegetables on the plate with a wedge of lemon so you can season it to your liking. The best drink to enjoy with your biryani has to be a glass of lassi. Made with yogurt, this tangy drink (similar to Turkish ayran) can be made sweet or salty depending on your preference.