The Tortilla Hack For Making Samosas In A Fraction Of The Time

Stuffing filling into pastry is a culinary method practiced across different cuisines. It's fun to taste the authentic version of each iteration to see how a specific pairing of filling and type of pastry dough creates its special combination of flavors and textures. When cooking at home, however, it's all right to mix and substitute ingredients, both for convenience and for fun kitchen experimentation.

If you're craving the spice and crunch of samosas but don't have time to make proper pastry shells from scratch, turn to tortillas — yes, the ones you can buy from the store. Tortillas have proven their versatility as the deliciously starchy wrapper for meat, cheese, vegetables, and even sugar and cinnamon. Use them with your choice of samosa filling and cut down your cooking time so you can enjoy this treat even sooner.

If you're worried about store-bought flour tortillas making your samosas feel dry or taste off, there are ways to ensure that they're restaurant quality when you cook with them. Warming them up is key. If you don't have a tortilla warmer, you can dip yours in water then place them on a hot skillet or griddle. You can also steam tortillas for 10 to 15 minutes. Either method softens them for easier folding and makes them taste fresher.