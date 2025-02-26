12 Indian Breads You Should Know About

In the West, we all know and love naan, the puffy flatbread that is the alternative to rice at many Indian restaurants. Don't get me wrong — I adore the aroma, texture, and flavor of freshly baked naan. Having lived in India for the past five years, though, I have had the pleasure of acquainting myself with many other Indian breads, including puri, taftan, and bhatura. Some of these breads are quite versatile, while others pair best with certain dishes and cuisines. Each bread has variations — sometimes dozens of variations — relating to both preparation technique and ingredients. One will therefore never get bored of trying and making all of them!

In this guide, I will introduce you to a handful of the most prevalent breads in India and make suggestions regarding how to prepare and serve them. However, feel free to experiment with fusion cuisine; for instance, you can use naan as a more flavorful alternative to pizza crust. While all of these breads can be made at home, some are commercially available in restaurants and grocery stores. I have curated this list based on my experiences living, cooking, and eating in India with my husband, who has called the country home all his life. I can't say that I have any one favorite; they are all my favorites, and you might find that the same is true for you, too.