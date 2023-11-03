The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Leftover Naan

Naan never lasts long enough in my household to become leftovers. Just ask my 10-year-old, who can easily down a few pieces in one sitting. But as I was developing a miso garlic naan recipe for my upcoming cookbook, "Modern Asian Kitchen," I had a mission: To research the absolute best way to reheat leftover naan to recommend to my readers. I sought out an expert, Mary Usha, my neighbor from Hyderabad. She told me to first brush the naan with some milk or water, then wrap it in a moist paper towel before microwaving it for about 10 seconds. Then she instructed, "Ghee-up a pan" and pan-fry the microwaved naan for a minute or two on each side.

Trusting her wisdom — after all, Mary makes some of the best homemade Indian food I've ever tasted — I tried her method. Sure enough, the naan tasted terrific — soft, chewy, and crispy around the edges — as if I had just made it. In a pinch, Mary recommended just wetting the naan, wrapping it in a moist paper towel, and microwaving it. But microwaving and then pan-frying it is the absolute best way to reheat leftover naan.

As a recipe developer, however, I remained curious and just had to test out a few other ways to reheat leftover naan to fully vet the microwave and pan-fry method. Later, I visited Kathakali, my favorite Indian restaurant in the greater Seattle area, and I noticed something intriguing.