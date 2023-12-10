Choose Basmati Over Jasmine To Avoid Overly Sticky Fried Rice

Few dishes are a better fridge-cleanout meal than fried rice. Load in varying vegetables, meats, and sauces, and the meal only bursts with more flavor. Yet, no matter how malleable the dish's components, there's still technique to abide by. And as per its name, that largely rests on the rice — specifically preparing its texture.

Utilizing leftover rice is a noted starting point, but it's also useful to consider the rice type, too. Carefully selecting the base grain will avoid the dreaded mushiness, making sure each kernel separates on its own, thereby meshing with other components. For such a characteristic, there's not one variety that stands above the rest; regional fried rice renditions reach for different bases.

However, some offerings do offer special attributes, and such is precisely the case for basmati. The Indian-grown rice variety has a different starch composition, all the while offering a delicious flavor. As a result, the kernels aren't sticky, but the fried rice will have a delicious palate. Let's dig into the details.