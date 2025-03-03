How To Soften Your Store-Bought Paneer With A Little Water

Paneer is a fresh cheese with a mild flavor and squeaky, bouncy chew that holds its shape in many famous Indian dishes like this recipe for palak paneer or paneer tikka masala. Unless you make paneer yourself or buy it fresh from a cheesemonger, packaged paneer is the widely available store-bought product that most recipes call for (like this Gopi brand on Amazon). The only downside to packaged paneer is that it tends to be firmer and more rubbery than the fresh variety. It can also harden as it sits in the refrigerated section of the grocery store, and then in your home fridge. Luckily, it's easy to soften store-bought paneer to instill that bouncy, supple chew we love about it. All you need is heat and water.

You can soften your store-bought paneer by soaking it in warm water or steaming it. Both methods will take less than 15 minutes. You can start by cutting the paneer into cubes or the shapes you'll be using in the dish you're preparing. If you're soaking the paneer, you can place the pieces in a glass or metal casserole dish in an even, single layer. Warm a small amount of water on the stove, in the microwave, or in a kettle before pouring it over the paneer just high enough to submerge it. Leave the paneer to soak for 5 minutes before draining it. You can also steam the cubes in a steamer basket, placed in a pot with an inch or two of water. Boil the water, cover the pot, and let the paneer steam for 10 to 15 minutes.