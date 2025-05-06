The Likely Reason Your Nespresso Coffee Tastes Burnt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best reasons to buy a Nespresso machine is the consistency. Pop in a capsule, press the button, and you have a perfectly measured shot every time. For anyone that loves espresso-style coffee, Nespresso machines put cafe drinks within your reach without the barista learning curve. So you could be disappointed when your previously reliable morning brew starts to taste burnt.

There are some straightforward reasons this could be happening, such as using a new Nespresso pod flavor, using not-so-fresh pods, or changing the amount of water you extract your coffee with. But if all these remain the same, it's time to descale your machine.

Dealing with limescale is a normal part of owning any coffee machine. Minerals in the water (calcium and magnesium) create hard deposits along the pipes and internal workings of the machine, which can lead to blockages, problems with temperature regulation, and efficiency — all of which can affect the taste of your coffee.

Cleaning your machine will also clear out any coffee residue. Although all Nespresso machines have a closed system that is less susceptible to stray coffee grounds or spilled coffee, even small amounts of old coffee remaining in the brewhead can quickly go bad, giving you an unpleasant taste in your next cup.