The Likely Reason Your Nespresso Coffee Tastes Burnt
One of the best reasons to buy a Nespresso machine is the consistency. Pop in a capsule, press the button, and you have a perfectly measured shot every time. For anyone that loves espresso-style coffee, Nespresso machines put cafe drinks within your reach without the barista learning curve. So you could be disappointed when your previously reliable morning brew starts to taste burnt.
There are some straightforward reasons this could be happening, such as using a new Nespresso pod flavor, using not-so-fresh pods, or changing the amount of water you extract your coffee with. But if all these remain the same, it's time to descale your machine.
Dealing with limescale is a normal part of owning any coffee machine. Minerals in the water (calcium and magnesium) create hard deposits along the pipes and internal workings of the machine, which can lead to blockages, problems with temperature regulation, and efficiency — all of which can affect the taste of your coffee.
Cleaning your machine will also clear out any coffee residue. Although all Nespresso machines have a closed system that is less susceptible to stray coffee grounds or spilled coffee, even small amounts of old coffee remaining in the brewhead can quickly go bad, giving you an unpleasant taste in your next cup.
How to descale your Nespresso machine
Descaling a Nespresso machine isn't quite as automated as making coffee, but it's neither complicated nor very time consuming. Some models of Nespresso machines, such as the Latissima One (available for about $330 on Amazon) and VertuoPlus (which is less expensive on Amazon) will alert you when it's time to clean, but otherwise, descaling is recommended every 3 months or 300 capsules – whichever comes first. If you live in a hard water area, you might find you need to descale more often.
The exact instructions will vary depending on the Nespresso model, but the descaling process is essentially the same. You start by completely emptying the machine, which means removing all used pods, emptying the drip tray and tipping any water out of the reservoir. Then add a Nespresso descaling solution (these are widely available, including online) to the tank along with fresh water. Follow your machine's manual to start the descaling process, which will run the solution through the machine. This is followed by at least one run-through with clean water, after which your machine should be ready to roll. No one looks forward to cleaning, but a little time every few months will help to extend the lifespan of your machine. It should also give you better tasting coffee each day, as will following our Nespresso machine hacks, such as customizing the buttons.