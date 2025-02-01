A Step-By-Step Guide To Descaling Your Nespresso Vertuo Machine
Did you know that your Nespresso machine occasionally needs to go through a descaling process? One of the most common false facts about your Nespresso is that you never need to perform any cleaning cycles outside of rinsing it. Maybe you've never even heard of the descaling process before. Or maybe you're just dreading learning how to do it yourself. Regardless, as a former barista and a Nespresso owner, I promise the tips I've compiled will make it easier than ever to take your machine through the descaling process.
Descaling your Nespresso machine removes limescale (aka the buildup of minerals that occurs naturally from the water you run through your Nespresso machine each day). Don't worry. Limescale isn't bad for you — but it can cause problems in your Nespresso machine, and it might even make your morning brew taste weird, too.
To keep your Nespresso running smoothly, you should be sure to descale your machine whenever it needs it (and yes, descaling is different from deep cleaning your Nespresso). I've taken my Vertuo Pop+ through the descaling process, and it's a whole lot simpler than you might think. Here's everything you need to know about each step for descaling your Nespresso machine (and a few common problems you might want to troubleshoot, too).
Know when you need to descale your machine
If you never knew that your Nespresso machine needed descaling, you might be wondering about the signs to look for to determine when your machine is in need of a good deep clean. First, Nespresso recommends descaling your machine about once every three months, if you're basing your descaling timeline on the brand's strictest guidelines (it has also said that six months to a year works, too). So, at the very least, you should be running a quick descale on your Vertuo once every year.
However, there are a few signs you can use to determine whether your machine needs to be descaled. If you notice any white buildup inside your machine, for example, it's probably not mold in your Nespresso machine — rather, it's likely limescale, which is just a buildup of calcium from your water. It's probably hard to the touch and maybe a little crusty. Leaving limescale alone will just cause it to build up more, which will eventually mess with your machine's internal workings — so it's best to descale your machine as soon as you notice any buildup.
Nespresso also notes that if your coffee starts tasting a little strange, it's probably time for a deep clean and descaling. Nespresso pods are all made to taste exactly the same, which means that coffee lovers who opt for the same brew every morning will probably notice right away when their usual pod starts tasting a little funky. If that's the case, it's likely that your machine needs to be descaled. Some say that limescale can mess with the flavors of your coffee, or you might notice the water coming out of your machine tastes like metal.
Empty your Nespresso machine
To start the descaling process, you'll first need to empty out your Nespresso machine entirely. Begin by removing all of the old pods from the machine. Check the top of your machine to make sure that your most recently used pod has been discarded. Then take out all of the spent pods from the side of the machine in the used capsule container.
It's important to make sure that all of your pods are out of the machine because they can potentially cause blockages when running your descaling solution. While you don't necessarily need to get rid of your old pods in the used capsule container when you're just brewing a regular coffee (although you should still be cleaning your Nespresso regularly), Nespresso does recommend that you empty and clean your used pod canister prior to running a descaling cycle.
Once you've gotten rid of your old pods (hopefully by returning them through Nespresso's recycling program), it's time to empty out your machine's water. Dump old water out of the water tank, and remove the machine's drip tray, emptying that out, too. Rinse your water tank well before returning it to your machine.
Fill your machine's water tank with descaling solution
The descaling process is easy, but it isn't something your Nespresso can do entirely on its own. In order to actually descale your machine, you'll need to purchase Nespresso's descaling solution. The descaling solution comes in small packets that you mix with water before using. For the best results, you should generally stick with Nespresso's descaling solution. Don't use third-party descaling solutions for your Nespresso, as they generally don't guarantee that they can effectively descale (not just deep clean) your machine. Some popular home cleaning hacks also claim that you can descale your Nespresso machine with vinegar, but this tends to be less effective than using the descaling solution (and might leave an aftertaste, too).
You can find the official Nespresso Descaling Kit available for purchase on Nespresso's website, in Nespresso stores, or on Amazon. The kit includes two packets of descaling solution and generally retails for just over $10. If you're a Nespresso member, you can also receive the descaling solution for free by purchasing a certain amount of Nespresso pods each year.
To use your Nespresso descaling solution, just add one packet of the liquid to your Nespresso canister and fill the water tank with water. Follow the instructions printed on the packet for how much water to add. If you don't add enough, your machine will run out of water before it's finished descaling, but if you add too much, the descaling solution might become so diluted that it's not as effective.
Place an empty jug underneath your Nespresso machine spout
You'll want to have a large, heat-safe jug underneath the spout of your Nespresso machine before you begin the descaling process. While descaling, your Nespresso will heat the water inside of it the same as it would when you brew a regular cup of coffee — and that means that you'll be dealing with a large amount of hot water continuously pouring out of your machine. A jug that can hold as much liquid as you have in your water canister is ideal, but if you don't have any carafe that large, be prepared to swap out multiple smaller water containers as the machine descales.
Hold the brew button
Before you enter descaling mode, you need to be aware that how you start descaling can differ slightly based on the model of Nespresso machine you have. All machines will require you to press and hold down the "brew coffee" button on your Nespresso machine in order to enter descaling mode. However, there may be more steps you need to take prior to doing so.
For example, on a VertuoPlus, you'll need to hold down the lever and the brew button at the same time. The Vertuo Next, Evoluo, Vertuo Pop, and Vertuo machines will all require you to unlock the machine, hold the button until it starts blinking, lock it, then unlock it, and repeat the process again. For the Creatista, you should hold both the milk and steam buttons, then release them once the descaling light comes on, and press the steam button again. The Vertuo Lattissima features a descaling pipe that will automatically start the descaling process once plugged in.
For each model, you'll need to hold down the appropriate button for at least seven seconds before moving on to the next step. Make sure the light is blinking (usually orange) to indicate you've completed each step properly. If there are multiple steps to enter the descaling process (such as with the Vertuo Next and Vertuo Pop), you need to complete each step within 45 seconds of each other, according to Nespresso, or else the machine will exit descaling mode.
Your Nespresso machine will descale automatically
Getting your machine to enter descaling mode is truly the hardest part of the process. Once you've gotten it set up properly, you don't have to lift another finger while your machine descales. In fact, you should be sure not to use, move, or unplug your machine while it completes the descaling process. Leave it alone until it's completely finished. The water canister should be completely out of water by the time your Nespresso machine finishes descaling. Your Nespresso may also indicate that the descaling process has finished — depending on the model, you may notice that the brew button on the machine stops blinking, or it may just stop making noise.
Don't fret if your Nespresso takes a long time to descale. The process takes around 20 minutes on average (depending on the model of your machine). Lastly, be sure to allow the water tank to run out of water rather than refilling it during the descaling process. This can help you (and your machine) determine when the descaling process is over.
Rinse out the water canister
Once your Nespresso machine is done descaling, it's time to rinse out your water tank. This will ensure that no descaling solution is left behind in the water tank, which will save your coffee from tasting like chemicals the next time you brew it. While you rinse your tank, you should also empty the container that was used to hold the discarded water from your machine's spout.
Nespresso water tanks should always be cleaned by hand, as running them through the dishwasher could ruin them. Remove the empty canister from your Nespresso machine before washing it thoroughly with soap and water (don't forget the lid, too). Dry the outside of the water tank completely, then return it to your machine. The descaling solution is a bright pink color, so as long as you're not seeing any foaminess or discoloration in your canister's water, you can be sure that you've removed all of the descaling solution from the canister.
Refill the water canister and press the brew button once
Rinsing out your Nespresso canister is just the first step to making your machine useable again. Once the machine has been thoroughly cleaned, refill the canister with fresh water — no need to add anything to it this time. You can fill your canister all the way to the top with room temperature or hot water.
Once your water tank has been filled with water, replace the jug underneath your Nespresso machine's spout and press the brew button on your machine. This should prompt your Nespresso to run a rinse cycle within the descaling mode. For most models, pressing the brew button once will begin an automatic rinsing process that will continue until the water tank is empty. This will remove all traces of the descaling solution left behind in your machine. You might notice that the water coming out of your Nespresso machine is slightly foamy — this is normal, as it's just getting rid of the leftover descaling solution.
There generally won't be much descaling solution left behind in your machine, but if you want to be extra cautious, you can run a second rinse cycle on your machine after it has exited descaling mode. This ensures that all of the descaling solution has been thoroughly removed and that you'll be ready to brew another cup of coffee right away.
Exit descaling mode
Your machine should exit its descaling mode automatically. When it's finished its final rinse, you should notice (on most models) that the brew button on the top of the machine returns to its normal white color and stops blinking.
However, if your machine fails to exit descaling mode, you can try adding more water to the machine's canister and continuing to run the descaling cycle. Some users have reported that their Nespresso machines do not exit the descaling mode until more than one canister of water has been run through the machine. This solution is a common one offered by Nespresso customer support.
You can also try holding down the brew button on your Nespresso machine to return it to its regular brewing mode. You may have to hold down the brew button for some time before it exits descaling mode.
Leave the top of your Nespresso open to dry
If you're not planning on using your Nespresso again right after you've descaled it, you should leave the lid open to allow the machine to dry. To be fair, Nespresso doesn't count this step as a necessity. But it is generally seen as a good practice for avoiding any mildew or other buildup from accumulating in your machine, since closing the lid will cause the water to dry out more slowly. This is true whether you've just finished descaling your machine or brewing a cup of coffee.
If you're not able to air-dry your machine (or just hate the look of your Nespresso machine when the lid is open), you can always grab a paper or cloth towel and gently dry out the top part of your machine. As soon as the machine has been dried, you can close and lock the lid again until its next use. Nespresso recommends waiting at least 10 minutes after running a descaling cycle before using the machine to brew coffee.
You might notice more or less buildup depending on the water you use
You might notice that your Nespresso machine needs to be descaled more or less frequently depending on the type of water you use in it. Hard water creates limescale faster, which means that — if you use hard water in your machine (for example, by using tap water in an area that produces hard water) — you might find that your machine needs to be descaled more regularly. If you're using filtered water, on the other hand, you might not find that your Nespresso needs descaling as often.
If you're in an area that boasts quality drinkable tap water, then there's really no need to filter it before you use it in your Nespresso. You might not ever see white buildup gathering in your machine at all, which means you'd also be more likely to be able to wait a full year before descaling your machine. However, if you know your local water is more conducive to limescale buildup, you can always filter the water before you use it. You can also purchase bottled water to help ensure your machine can go longer between each descaling. Who knows? Using filtered water might even make your coffee taste better.
Make sure you're holding the button down until your Nespresso enters descaling mode
There is one main problem that many users run into when descaling their Nespresso, and that's getting the machine to enter descaling mode. While most Nespresso descaling guides will tell you to hold down the button on your machine for seven seconds, many users have said that their machines actually require a lot more time than that.
Rather than holding down the button for exactly seven seconds and letting go, you should continue holding down the brew button (or equivalent) until the light begins flashing orange. Some Nespresso owners have reported that this can take close to a minute before their machine starts to enter descaling mode. Remember, depending on the type of machine you have, you might have to press and hold the button down multiple times before it enters descaling mode, so be prepared to press and hold your brew button for a while. While pressing the brew button for a long time is the easiest fix for troubleshooting your machine's descaling mode, another thing to keep in mind is to make sure the lid is fully locked when you're trying to enter descaling mode. If you don't turn it all the way to the side until it clicks, you might accidentally take the machine out of descaling mode.
If neither of these fixes work, you can always try resetting the entire machine. Don't forget to doublecheck your machine's specific user guide to make sure you're following the descaling instructions exactly.
The Nespresso descaling solution is nontoxic
Even though you should always rinse out your Nespresso machine after it's been descaled, you don't actually need to worry about your personal safety when using your Nespresso machine post-descale. Nespresso's descaling solution is nontoxic and designed to be used in between brews, so you don't need to rinse your machine out more than once or twice to ensure it's safe to drink out of again. The same goes for any containers you used to hold the solution — just clean them with soap and water, and you're good to go.
Just because the Nespresso descaling solution is nontoxic doesn't mean you should go around drinking packets of the stuff, though. Always rinse your Nespresso machine thoroughly to get rid of any remnants of the solution for best results. Also, you're likely to find that the descaling liquid proves irritating to the skin and eyes, so be sure not to touch it or handle it directly — tear open the packet and dump it directly into the water tank.
The biggest reason you should ensure you completely rinse out your Nespresso machine after descaling it is mostly about the taste. In fact, you're much more likely to notice that your coffee tastes weird than you are to experience any side effects from accidentally ingesting a small amount of the descaling solution — especially when it's been so heavily diluted. Long story short, there's really no need to worry about Nespresso's descaling solution.