A Step-By-Step Guide To Descaling Your Nespresso Vertuo Machine

Did you know that your Nespresso machine occasionally needs to go through a descaling process? One of the most common false facts about your Nespresso is that you never need to perform any cleaning cycles outside of rinsing it. Maybe you've never even heard of the descaling process before. Or maybe you're just dreading learning how to do it yourself. Regardless, as a former barista and a Nespresso owner, I promise the tips I've compiled will make it easier than ever to take your machine through the descaling process.

Descaling your Nespresso machine removes limescale (aka the buildup of minerals that occurs naturally from the water you run through your Nespresso machine each day). Don't worry. Limescale isn't bad for you — but it can cause problems in your Nespresso machine, and it might even make your morning brew taste weird, too.

To keep your Nespresso running smoothly, you should be sure to descale your machine whenever it needs it (and yes, descaling is different from deep cleaning your Nespresso). I've taken my Vertuo Pop+ through the descaling process, and it's a whole lot simpler than you might think. Here's everything you need to know about each step for descaling your Nespresso machine (and a few common problems you might want to troubleshoot, too).

