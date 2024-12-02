13 False Facts You Shouldn't Believe About Your Nespresso

Nespresso machines are an exciting tool — in fact, they might just transform a part of your morning routine for the better. But even if you've enjoyed fast-brewing cups of coffee for a while, there might still be some things you don't know about your Nespresso machine. Maybe you've been tricked by false facts, third-party promises, or are just missing some key information about your machine.

Advertisement

If you're wondering how you can get the most life out of your Nespresso — or have just bought a new machine and are trying to figure out how to take care of it — you might also want to know about some common Nespresso myths. Whether you're a new or long-time Nespresso owner, you're bound to find out a thing or two you never knew about Nespresso before.

No matter your favorite Nespresso pod, understanding these false facts can help you keep your machine running for longer (and they might even help you make your morning brew taste a little better, too). We rounded up 13 false facts we think you should know about your Nespresso machine so that you don't make any mistakes when it comes to using and caring for it.

Advertisement