Which Nespresso Machines Are Compatible With XL Pods?
If a cup of Nespresso coffee is good, then a giant cup is even better, right? Maybe. It all depends on how concentrated you like your java and whether the four available Nespresso XL blends fit your fancy. It also means that you'll need a specific type of Nespresso machine to accommodate the larger pods. To explore the Nespresso magic in a bigger way, literally, you have four machine types to choose from, all of which are in the Vertuo line.
Of the select few Vertuo machines capable of accepting those big-beauty XL pods, two land on the relatively affordable end of Nespresso machines, and the other two hover toward the high end. The smallest and least costly ones are the Vertuo Next and Pop machines, while the deluxe coffee makers include the Vertuo Lattissima and Vertuo Creatista. These machines come in versions co-branded by Breville or De'Longhi on Amazon, which are mechanically the same but with stylistic or aesthetic differences. They sometimes sell at lower prices or as bundles including things like coffee pods or milk frothers.
To fully understand why some machines accept XL pods and others don't, it helps to know a bit about Nespresso's Vertuo line versus the original line. Vertuo machines can deliver the large 12- or 18-ounce cups of coffee because every Vertuo pod is embedded with bar codes around the rims, which the machines read in order to adjust the characteristics of the brew, including water volume for larger cups or carafes.
What's up with those XL machines and pods
It's worth noting that the Vertuo machines doling out those XL volumes of coffee are perfectly able to produce smaller pours as well — just pop in any other pods in the Vertuo line, including espressos, double espressos, Americano Gran Lugo styles, and any number of special collections such as Master Crafted Single Origins or Reviving Origins. So investing in a Nespresso Verto Next, Pop, Lattissimi, or Creatista machine doesn't limit you to giant cups of coffee. But if you're wanting the XL volume, only four types of pods are available.
First is the Alto Ambrato XL pod, which delivers 12 ounces of coffee made from Robusta and Arabica beans lightly roasted to a level four intensity. It presents with a fruity persona highlighting notes of toasted cereal and sweet caramel. It's sibling pod, the earthy Alto Onice, comes from Columbian Arabica beans with more complexity and a level seven intensity.
The third XL pod is the Cold Brew Style designed for 12 ounces of cold brewed 100% Arabica coffee that's smooth and caramel-centric with low bitterness. Finally, the big daddy of them all: the Pour-Over Style pod, which produces 18 ounces of roasty, toasty, smoky coffee for sharing with coworkers, friends, or family. You can also program this one to deliver 12 ounces instead of 18. Now you know the difference between XL coffee pods and regular ones, and you have four stylish, state-of-the-art Nespresso machine options for delivering mega java infusions.