Which Nespresso Machines Are Compatible With XL Pods?

If a cup of Nespresso coffee is good, then a giant cup is even better, right? Maybe. It all depends on how concentrated you like your java and whether the four available Nespresso XL blends fit your fancy. It also means that you'll need a specific type of Nespresso machine to accommodate the larger pods. To explore the Nespresso magic in a bigger way, literally, you have four machine types to choose from, all of which are in the Vertuo line.

Of the select few Vertuo machines capable of accepting those big-beauty XL pods, two land on the relatively affordable end of Nespresso machines, and the other two hover toward the high end. The smallest and least costly ones are the Vertuo Next and Pop machines, while the deluxe coffee makers include the Vertuo Lattissima and Vertuo Creatista. These machines come in versions co-branded by Breville or De'Longhi on Amazon, which are mechanically the same but with stylistic or aesthetic differences. They sometimes sell at lower prices or as bundles including things like coffee pods or milk frothers.

To fully understand why some machines accept XL pods and others don't, it helps to know a bit about Nespresso's Vertuo line versus the original line. Vertuo machines can deliver the large 12- or 18-ounce cups of coffee because every Vertuo pod is embedded with bar codes around the rims, which the machines read in order to adjust the characteristics of the brew, including water volume for larger cups or carafes.