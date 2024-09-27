The Reviving Origins Nespresso Pod With The Strongest Brew

Nespresso devotees tend to have favorites pods, ordering them over and over again. But there's a special pleasure in venturing outside comfort zones, especially when the only risk is a cup of coffee from a single little pod. That's how Nespresso gets java lovers hooked on intriguing, complex coffee journeys, offering limited edition Nespresso pods or region-specific beans strongly tied to origin or agricultural anomalies. In the Reviving Origins series, things are even more intricately designated, focusing specifically on protecting endangered or rare coffees and associated coffee communities.

After a trip to Puerto Rico earlier this year, which included an afternoon of coffee roasting and tasting with local coffee farmers, I was thrilled to discover that Nespresso's Cafecito de Puerto Rico was part of the Reviving Origins series, which currently offers only two coffee blends. Its inclusion highlights the island's deep coffee culture while noting the devastation of Hurricane Fiona in 2022 and committing to helping coffee farmers restore their farms and build better protection from natural disasters. The pods themselves also happen to make the strongest brew of the collection, rating 10 on the Nespresso intensity scale.

The Reviving Origins Cafecito de Puerto Rico blend is classified by Nespresso as a double espresso drink. Accordingly, the pod holds 2.7 fluid ounces of espresso-ground beans and is available only in Vertuo pods for the company's Vertuo machines. It carries flavor notes of chocolatey dark cocoa as well as brown spice and pepper, with a highly roasted persona.