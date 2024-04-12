Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Vs Lattissima: What's The Difference?

There's a dizzying number of ways to make a cup of coffee at home. Whether it's a pour-over with a Chemex, a moka pot, or an espresso machine, no method is better than the rest, it's simply a matter of preference and skill. As a result, shopping for the ideal fit for the home can feel intimidating.

Nespresso machines are a great option for those seeking a combination of convenience and taste. An innovator of pod technology, the brand has been creating press-of-a-button brews for decades. What comes out isn't espresso — the machines employ a different method– but the result is nonetheless delicious. The brews are strong, Nespresso pods come in many flavors, and there's even a thick layer of crema on top.

Nespresso offers many machines for pod brewing, each with distinct capabilities. The Vertuo line, which the company debuted in 2014, provides a good starting point. These coffee makers spin pods at 7,000 rotations per minute, intensively extracting the grounds.

Two Vertuo models craft milk beverages — the Lattissima or Creatista. The Lattissima can craft milk drinks with the press of a button, while the pricier Creatista steams barista-quality foam. Both are outstanding coffeemakers worth considering.