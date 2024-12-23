What Not To Use When Descaling Your Nespresso Machine

Nespresso's machines aren't on the cheap side of things, so once you buy one, you want it to last a long time. While the quality of the machine itself certainly plays a role in determining its lifespan, so does your maintenance as the owner. Unfortunately, coffee makers aren't the "set it and forget it" type of gadgets — they require periodical cleaning, which includes descaling. The importance of descaling your Nespresso machine to remove mineral buildup cannot be understated, as it ensures the proper functioning of your coffee maker and the best tasting cup (the biggest motivator, to be honest). When descaling, stay away from any solution that's not specifically made for Nespresso's coffee machines — including vinegar.

Although there are many vinegar hacks for a cleaner kitchen, maintaining your Nespresso isn't one of them. The same goes for lemon or any other acidic cleaner you might have in your kitchen cupboard. The problem with using these types of acids for descaling is two-fold: First, they are not strong enough to descale the coffee machine in a short amount of time, so you'd have to let them sit for a while. This leads to the second problem: As they sit, they can harm the machine's rubber seals and other sensitive parts, ultimately shortening its lifespan — the exact opposite of what you're trying to achieve with descaling. Another problem, particularly with vinegar, is that it can leave behind an acidic taste and smell, which will come through in your future brews.

