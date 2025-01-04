The Difference Between Cleaning And Descaling A Nespresso Machine
Whether you bought the most expensive Nespresso machine or least expensive, that purchase was an investment in you and your coffee's future — one you want to last as long as possible. For that to be the case, however, you should expect to clean and descale your Nespresso machine regularly. Cleaning your Nespresso largely involves wiping down the outside of your machine, removing the different parts like the drip tray and water tank and washing them in your dishwasher or by hand, and then, finally, running your machine's automatic cleaning process. Descaling, on the other hand, targets the internal parts of the machine, tackling the chemicals that build up and damage your machine. But, that's a whole other process.
Descaling your Nespresso machine is an important, yet relatively hands-off process. Most machines come with a set of instructions to enter your Nespresso into "descaling mode" — which usually involve pressing and holding a certain set of buttons on the outside of your machine. Before doing so, turn your machine off and ensure your machine's water tank is filled to the descaling line with Nespresso's descaling liquid and place a large bowl underneath the steam wand and coffee dispenser. The process should take roughly 20 minutes and should be followed by another rinse cycle with water. This is also a good time to clean the rest of your machine's parts.
How often you should be cleaning and descaling your machine depends on two things
You'll want to do both processes regularly, however, knowing when to clean the outside of your Nespresso machine will be a bit more obvious. Whenever you notice your Nespresso machine looking a bit dirty, it's not a bad idea throw the parts in the dishwasher — especially if you'll be running it anyways. A weekly clean cycle will give it the attention it deserves. Since you'll be removing and emptying the parts of your machine, it's not a bad idea to clean your machine after you descale. However, you won't do that as often.
How often you descale your Nespresso machine depends on how often you use it and the water you run it with. Generally, Nespresso recommends descaling your machine every 6 months in order to reduce the chances of mineral build up and avoid damage to your machine. But, if you live in an especially coffee-dependent household and your machine gets a lot of use, you might want to consider descaling your machine every 3 months. Nespresso also suggests the same if you live in a hard water area — that is, a region with higher levels of minerals in the water. While not dangerous, water hardness will only increase the rate at which chemicals build up within your machine, requiring more consistent descaling. In doing so, you'll ensure your coffee comes out tasting rich and smooth for as long as your warranty and beyond.