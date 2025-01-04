The Difference Between Cleaning And Descaling A Nespresso Machine

Whether you bought the most expensive Nespresso machine or least expensive, that purchase was an investment in you and your coffee's future — one you want to last as long as possible. For that to be the case, however, you should expect to clean and descale your Nespresso machine regularly. Cleaning your Nespresso largely involves wiping down the outside of your machine, removing the different parts like the drip tray and water tank and washing them in your dishwasher or by hand, and then, finally, running your machine's automatic cleaning process. Descaling, on the other hand, targets the internal parts of the machine, tackling the chemicals that build up and damage your machine. But, that's a whole other process.

Advertisement

Descaling your Nespresso machine is an important, yet relatively hands-off process. Most machines come with a set of instructions to enter your Nespresso into "descaling mode" — which usually involve pressing and holding a certain set of buttons on the outside of your machine. Before doing so, turn your machine off and ensure your machine's water tank is filled to the descaling line with Nespresso's descaling liquid and place a large bowl underneath the steam wand and coffee dispenser. The process should take roughly 20 minutes and should be followed by another rinse cycle with water. This is also a good time to clean the rest of your machine's parts.