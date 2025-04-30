The Absolute Best Instant Espresso: What Brand To Look Out For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If there's one thing people get picky about, it's their coffee. Whether you're the proud owner of one of the best advanced espresso machines or more of a pop-and-go Keurig K-Cup type, there really is something out there for everyone. And there's nothing wrong with good ol' instant, especially when it comes to instant espresso. In fact, there are many brands out there that taste just like the real thing, and we tested 10 instant espresso options to let you know which one works best. The winner? Jacobs' TYP Espresso.
Jacobs is a German coffee company that's widely popular in Europe. It was one of the first companies to deliver pre-roasted beans in the late 1890s, and it remains the leading coffee brand in Germany today. It's no surprise that Jacobs produces some pretty good European-style espresso, but our tester was still blown away by the velvety, rich taste it delivered.
Jacobs' TYP Espresso is sold in individual, single-serve packets, which are easily mixed with hot water. You can smell the chocolatey aroma of the coffee as soon as you open the packet, and the beans produce a delightful crema akin to a freshly brewed espresso shot. The flavor is strong but not overly bitter, offering a deeply satisfying tasting experience that transports you to Europe.
How to enjoy instant espresso
Jacobs Instant Espresso is delicious black, but we particularly enjoy adding a splash of milk, which further brings out its sweet, earthy flavor notes. It would also work well in a homemade iced latte, homemade cappuccinos, or a Turkish coffee if you're feeling fancy. People love drinking the espresso hot or cold, and some like to add more water to make an americano or use two packets for a stronger espresso. A customer who purchased the packets online said they sometimes add a packet to hot cocoa for a creamy mocha coffee.
Because they're produced in Germany, Jacobs' products aren't the easiest to find in the U.S. Large supermarket chains usually carry the brand, though, as do some international stores. You can also buy a pack of 25 sticks for $14.99 on Amazon.
Café Bustelo is a great backup option if all else fails, especially if you're looking for an instant coffee to make iced drinks, as is Medaglia D'Oro Instant Espresso. However, if you can get your hands on Jacobs, it is the superior option if you're looking for the decadence and creaminess of real espresso.