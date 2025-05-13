Steak Diane Vs Steak Au Poivre: What's The Difference?

Step back in time to a steakhouse in the 1960s and two dishes would have been all the rage: steak Diane and steak au poivre. Though these have fallen out of favor with diners and might be considered vintage steak dishes today, they have a comforting heartiness that warrants a revival. So what separates the two, and which is best for your next retro dinner?

As they're generally served today, both of these classic dishes consist of a pan-fried steak with a creamy pan sauce. The key difference is that the sauce from a steak Diane often includes mushrooms, while the steak au poivre, as the name suggests, makes use of a peppercorn sauce. But depending on who you ask, and even in which decade the question was posed, these two steak dishes might have more to separate them, including the cut of steak used and how the dish is prepared. They differ in origin too — steak au poivre is considered a classic of French cuisine, while the details behind the creation of steak Diane are up for debate.