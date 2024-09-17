The Absolute Best Cut Of Meat For Steak Diane

If you're choosing to make this meal with medallions, you'll be able to find or request them from your butcher pre-sliced, so there's no need to worry about wrestling the meat into these shapes yourself. But keep in mind that you'll need to clarify what type of medallions you're actually looking for. Filet medallions are a safe choice since we already know they'll go well with the Diane sauce, as Gulbro mentioned. But if you want to branch out, you can also try beef tenderloin, which (as its name suggests) is also super tender and a common option for steak Diane. Either way, you'll want to pound the meat to about ¾ inch thick before you start cooking.

But besides the sauce, how else can you jazz up this dish? According to Gulbro, bringing additional flavor and texture can make all the difference. "I like to add fried onions, which gives the dish an added crunch! We like baby portobellos or cremini mushrooms, but many types of mushrooms can enhance the flavor and presentation of your dish," he explained. And while we agree that creminis are the best type of mushrooms to pair with your steak, you can also go with a button variety if you want to switch it up.