The Key To A Perfect Au Poivre Steak Sauce Starts With The Base

Steak au poivre is one of those rare retro dishes that continues to hold up decades after its heyday. While black pepper is a key component to practically every steak seasoning blend, steak au poivre turns up the pepper power with a cracked black pepper crust and rich, creamy pepper sauce to balance the intensity of the peppercorns. And a perfect steak au poivre starts with the right sauce base, according to Matthew Kreider, executive chef at Steak 954, a luxury boutique steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "To make a nice sauce, you need a good base."

Most steak au poivre sauce recipes boil down to three key ingredients — butter, brandy, and cream — but Kreider's sauce has a very special base that adds an unmatchable silkiness. "We make our own veal stock in the restaurant," he says. "It gives the sauce its trademark texture." While veal stock probably isn't an accessible ingredient for most home cooks to make or even buy, there are alternatives that will do the trick. "You can find a nice product at specialty stores," Kreider says. "Look for demi-glace." Demi-glace, a highly concentrated reduction of beef or veal stock and espagnole sauce, is like ordinary stock's super-powered sibling. You can find it at most major supermarkets, and, barring that, it's even available to be shipped to your door via online retailers.