Can You Recycle An Old Nespresso Machine? Here's What You Need To Know

With both recyclable and compostable pods, along with a free recycling program that has spanned across 74 countries since its inception in Switzerland in 1991, Nespresso single-handedly pioneered the world of coffee capsules. While it has contributed to the popularization of the most unsustainable way of preparing coffee per a 2021 study published in Sustainable Production and Consumption, Nespresso has worked to incorporate environmental and social responsibility into its supply chain through its special Certified B Corp status. From the people and land that the beans come from to what the pods are made of to where they end up — it all goes for the Nespresso machines themselves, too. When it comes to the sustainability of Nespresso, or any other coffee capsule brand, much of the focus tends to be on the capsules themselves.

But what a lot of people forget to consider are the actual machines. While your Nespresso machine should last you anywhere from five to 10 years before you start experiencing mechanical issues — depending on how well you look after it, of course — and you'll certainly get a lot more use out of it than you will the single-use coffee pods it runs on, it's not something you're going to want to just throw away. That much can be true regardless of if you bought the most expensive Nespresso machine or the least. Fortunately, Nespresso has a solution: its Relove program. With it, customers have the option to bring their old Nespresso machines back to Nespresso to be refurbished and sold at a discount. They'll even compensate you for it.