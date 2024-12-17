The Special Certification Nespresso Holds That Proves It's A Worthwhile Purchase
For everyday coffee drinkers, beans aren't just about taste, but also convenience — a balance that seems increasingly difficult to strike. Still, drinking one, two, or even three cups a day can certainly add up, making it tempting to reach for a bag that's less expensive. However, as the worst third party coffee pods prove, you usually get what you pay for when it comes to coffee, Nespresso capsules included. And, if you're not sacrificing quality or taste for your own convenience, someone else further back down the production line probably gave up theirs.
The coffee agricultural industry has long been guilty of exploitative practices, including things like child and forced labor, unfair wages, and poor working conditions — and for a long time, they've largely gotten away with it. Coffee is one of the most popular drinks worldwide, with the majority of drinkers based in North America and Europe, yet 80% of it comes from small-holder farms in the global south where these issues go on without consumers ever hearing a word. Still, while it might not be easy to differentiate which brands do partake in inhumane practices, the B Corp label has made it clear which ones don't.
Decoding sustainable coffee labels isn't always clear, but if there's any certification to prove that the Nespresso pods are a worthwhile purchase over other off-brand capsules, it's its B Corp status. In turn, your purchase makes a direct contribution to the better lives of coffee farmers, workers, and their families.
Nespresso is one of many corporations creating a fairer coffee industry
Nespresso isn't just a pioneer of coffee capsules, but coffee at large — participating in a global supply network that protects the rights of workers. Much like coffees with Fair Trade Certification, B Corp Certifications symbolize a company's commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Only B Corp certifications encompass a company's entire supply chain and operations, rather than solely focusing on the product level. To qualify, a company has to be verified by the nonprofit, B Lab, which created a rating system known as GIIRS, or the Global Impact Investing Rating System, that it uses to measure the social impact of any one company's chain of operations.
One of the main critiques of the B Corp Certification is that it involves an annual self-assessment — which means it relies on corporate honesty. Nespresso itself received backlash for its B Corp status in June 2022 when an open letter from other B Corp certified coffee companies received hundreds of signatures, citing its human rights and environmental violations. There is no one size fits all approach to sustainability, and while you cannot rely on any one single certification or label to ensure your coffee is 100% environmentally and socially sound, Nespresso's B Corp status places it one step ahead of most coffee pods on the market. It's certainly worthwhile to support, and could encourage other brands to seek certification, and in turn take part in creating a fairer coffee industry, too.