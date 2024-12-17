The Special Certification Nespresso Holds That Proves It's A Worthwhile Purchase

For everyday coffee drinkers, beans aren't just about taste, but also convenience — a balance that seems increasingly difficult to strike. Still, drinking one, two, or even three cups a day can certainly add up, making it tempting to reach for a bag that's less expensive. However, as the worst third party coffee pods prove, you usually get what you pay for when it comes to coffee, Nespresso capsules included. And, if you're not sacrificing quality or taste for your own convenience, someone else further back down the production line probably gave up theirs.

Advertisement

The coffee agricultural industry has long been guilty of exploitative practices, including things like child and forced labor, unfair wages, and poor working conditions — and for a long time, they've largely gotten away with it. Coffee is one of the most popular drinks worldwide, with the majority of drinkers based in North America and Europe, yet 80% of it comes from small-holder farms in the global south where these issues go on without consumers ever hearing a word. Still, while it might not be easy to differentiate which brands do partake in inhumane practices, the B Corp label has made it clear which ones don't.

Decoding sustainable coffee labels isn't always clear, but if there's any certification to prove that the Nespresso pods are a worthwhile purchase over other off-brand capsules, it's its B Corp status. In turn, your purchase makes a direct contribution to the better lives of coffee farmers, workers, and their families.

Advertisement