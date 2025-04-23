18 Affordable Liquors You Can Buy At Costco That Aren't Kirkland Brand
Home cocktail bars and living room mixology were hallmarks of the pandemic era, and with tariff-driven inflation fears on the rise, the trend doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. While home cocktail making is definitely a money saver, keeping that home bar well-stocked can put unnecessary pressure on the wallet. Running out of your favorite spirits might even leave you second-guessing. "A trip to the liquor store? In this economy?" Luckily, there's a budget-saving hack for that.
As is so often the case, Costco comes to the rescue with oversized servings of your go-to spirits. While some shoppers may be perfectly content with stocking up on the store's top Kirkland-brand bottles, others might prefer the comfort of their favorite private-label whiskey, bourbon, or vodka. We decided to scour the shelves of a local Atlanta-area warehouse to bring you a thorough list of affordable liquors you can buy at Costco that aren't Kirkland brand. And by "affordable," we mean less than $50 per bottle — a rare-enough find nowadays. Ready to stock up? These are the most affordable name-brand liquors you can snag at Costco right now.
Dewar's White Label Scotch
You might be surprised to see Scotch on a list of affordable liquors to buy at Costco. The highly specific spirit isn't exactly known for its affordability (especially when seeking out a palatable option), but Dewar's White Label Scotch checks all the budget-friendly boxes. While technically a Scotch blend, the bottle is an underrated gem, especially if you're looking to stock your home bar without breaking the bank.
Smooth and slightly smoky with hints of honey, vanilla, and just a touch of citrus, this double-aged Scotch is easygoing and incredibly versatile. It works beautifully in a highball, makes a killer Scotch and soda, and adds a smoky twist to a whiskey sour. What really seals the deal is the price tag. Costco offers the 1.75-liter bottle for just $29.99. When you break it down, that's less than $1 per pour, making it a reliable everyday Scotch for budget-conscious drinkers.
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Whiskey
Is there a more quintessential American spirit than Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Whiskey? Made in Lynchburg, Tennessee, it's charcoal-mellowed with local spring water and aged in white oak barrels, giving the whiskey that signature smoothness and rich, slightly sweet flavor. Think notes of caramel, toasted oak, and just a hint of spice — it's easy to sip neat but just as good in a Jack & Coke or a traditional old fashioned.
At Costco, the behemoth 1.75-liter bottle goes for $45.99, making it one of the more expensive options on this list. However, when it comes to whiskies, Costco has a top-tier selection that comes with a heftier price tag. Jack Daniel's is easily the best value name-brand whiskey available here, making it a solid deal for bargain hunters. For a tried-and-true whiskey with name recognition, consistent quality, and deep-rooted heritage, Jack Daniel's is worth the few extra bucks.
St-Rémy XO Brandy
Another posh liquor cabinet find with a surprisingly affordable price tag, St-Rémy XO Brandy is the kind of bottle you pull out when you want to impress without the splurge. Crafted in France using traditional brandy-making methods, the spirit is rich, smooth, and surprisingly refined for the cost. The flavor profile leans into warm notes of dried fruit, vanilla, and toasted oak, and a little hint of spice, making it as delicious for sipping as for adding depth of flavor to your favorite desserts.
While the XO label (extra old) hints at the quality, the price tag of just $19.99 for a 1-liter bottle is what really makes this liquor stand out. St-Rémy is one of the most affordable yet elegant spirits you'll find in the Costco liquor section. If you're curious about brandy or just a smooth, budget-friendly bottle that will elevate your home bar, St-Rémy XO should absolutely be on your radar — and in your shopping cart.
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka
When it comes to sippable summer spirits, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka hits the mark. Like sunshine in a bottle, this flavored vodka is bright, zesty, and perfect for easy, crowd-pleasing cocktails. Made in Austin, Texas with real lemon juice and column-distilled corn vodka, it's clean, crisp, and refreshingly tart without treading into overly sweet territory.
With its bold and satisfying flavor, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka is a low-effort, high-reward spirit that makes cocktail-making a breeze. Just add club soda or iced tea for an instant summer drink, no cocktail shaker required. And the best part? Costco sells a party-sized 1.75-liter bottle for just $23.99. That's an awesome price for a flavored vodka of this quality (you'll easily pay $30 or more elsewhere). For a flavored vodka that doesn't taste artificial and won't crush your budget, Deep Eddy Lemon is easily one of the best buys in Costco's affordable liquor lineup.
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Tito's Handmade Vodka has earned its cult-favorite status for a reason: It's smooth, clean-tasting, and incredibly versatile. A product of Austin's first legal distillery, Tito's is pot-distilled six times from a 100% corn mash to deliver a neutral yet slightly sweet flavor with no harsh burn, making it a dream (and gluten-free) base for cocktails. Whether you're mixing up a classic martini, a bloody mary, or a quick-and-easy vodka soda with a twist of lime, Tito's blends in effortlessly to elevate your cocktail game without any extra know-how.
Thanks to Costco, you can grab a 1.75-liter bottle for just $29.99. That means for just $30, you're getting a quality well vodka that bartenders trust and vodka drinkers actually enjoy sipping. It's a smart buy for parties, everyday cocktail-making, or anyone who appreciates quality without the premium price tag. Simply put, Tito's at Costco is a can't-miss value.
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Looking to shake up your cocktail routine? Enter Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. Available in a 1-liter bottle at Costco for just $27.99, it's an easy and affordable way to add a touch of whimsy to your bar cart. This is one of those bottles that surprises you in the best way — rich, nutty, and sweet with a smooth whiskey backbone, it tastes like dessert in a glass. Think roasted peanuts, a hint of caramel, and a silky finish that makes it dangerously easy to sip. It's fun, different, and easy to use — enjoy it over ice, mix it into boozy milkshakes, or add a splash to coffee or hot cocoa for a cozy treat.
For under $30, you're getting a crowd-pleasing spirit that doubles as a conversation starter and a sweet after-dinner drink. If you're into flavored whiskies or just want something a little playful, Skrewball at Costco is one of the best bang-for-your-buck buys around.
Evan Williams Bourbon
Evan Williams Bourbon is a no-frills classic that delivers way more than its price tag suggests. It's smooth and easy-drinking, with notes of caramel, brown sugar, and just a touch of oak and spice. Essentially, it's everything you want from a solid Kentucky bourbon. Fans love it because it's reliable, flavorful, and plays well in everything from an old fashioned to a simple bourbon and Coke. Sipping it neat or on the rocks? Totally doable too.
Luckily, Costco sells the big 1.75-liter bottle for just $22.99, which is kind of wild when you consider how versatile and well-made it is. At that price, it's perfect for stocking a home bar or mixing cocktails for a crowd without blowing your budget. If you want a straight-shooting bourbon that tastes great and doesn't cost a fortune, Evan Williams is easily one of the best value buys you can snag in Costco's liquor section.
Chattanooga Whiskey
Just because Costco is a big box store doesn't mean that it doesn't support local and regional businesses. Case in point, the Atlanta-area Costco liquor store I visited was well-stocked with Southeastern-made bottles, like Chattanooga Whiskey. Made in Hamilton County, Tennessee's first legal distillery since Prohibition, this small-batch spirit is crafted using an experimental approach with high malt mash bills, giving it a richer and more complex profile than your typical whiskey. Expect warm notes of honey, toasted grains, dried fruit, and a hint of spice that lingers just long enough to tickle your palate.
At Costco, a 750ml bottle runs just $25.99, which is a fantastically affordable price for a craft whiskey of this caliber, especially when similar bottles from boutique distilleries can easily top $40. When browsing for bargain buys, keep an eye out for deals from local distilleries like Chattanooga Whiskey to get a flavorful bang for your buck.
Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon
If you're a bit of a label snob when it comes to stocking your at-home bar cart, then this one's for you. Known for its unique blend of ten distinct bourbon recipes, Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon is a smooth, approachable classic that punches well above its price point. You'll taste notes of ripe fruit, sweet vanilla, honey, and a gentle spice undertone that makes it easy to sip neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail like an old fashioned or whiskey sour.
At Costco, a 750ml bottle goes for $29.99, an affordable price point, especially when you consider the craftsmanship behind Four Roses and how consistently good this bourbon is. While some craft bourbons can cost double or even triple that, Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon delivers a smooth, reliable flavor without the hefty price tag, making it one of those bottles that works for both bourbon beginners and longtime fans.
Mozart Chocolate Liqueur
Those with a taste for the indulgent don't have to splurge at Costco. Clad in gold leaf, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur tastes like dessert in a bottle — smooth, creamy, and luxuriously rich. Made in Salzburg, Austria (yes, the hometown of Mozart himself), this liqueur blends Belgian chocolate, fresh cream, and high-quality spirits in a process that's more like crafting confectionery than traditional booze. The result is a velvety drink with deep cocoa flavor, hints of vanilla and caramel, and just the right amount of boozy warmth.
At Costco, a 750ml bottle goes for just $24.99, which is a fantastic deal compared to boutique liqueurs of similar quality. Whether you're looking to elevate your after-dinner drinks or just want something decadent to keep on hand, Mozart is one of the most affordable and delicious splurges in the Costco liquor section. Bonus: It makes a great gift for chocolate lovers, too.
Kahlúa
Whether you're into coffee cocktails (hello, espresso martinis) or just looking to spruce up your home bar, Kahlúa is an essential ingredient to have on hand. And at just $29.99 for a 1-liter container in the spirits section, Kahlúa is an affordable indulgence you can't afford to skip on your next Costco run.
The coffee liqueur is a liquor cabinet staple for a reason — made in Veracruz, Mexico, it blends 100% Arabica coffee beans with rum for a rich, smooth, slightly sweet profile that's instantly recognizable. It's got a bold coffee kick with hints of vanilla, chocolate, and toffee, making it the go-to ingredient for everything from White Russians to boozy iced coffee and grown-up milkshakes. Versatile, indulgent, and totally foolproof in cocktails, Kahlúa is one of the easiest and most rewarding bottles to have on hand, and at Costco, it's a wallet-friendly splurge that pays off every time.
Antica Sweet Vermouth
Vermouth may not be top-of-mind for home bar-stocking. But if you're looking to elevate your cocktail game to luxurious new heights without busting your budget, you'll want to add Antica Sweet Vermouth to your must-have list. Produced in Turin, Italy, this vermouth dates back to the 18th century and is still crafted using a secret blend of herbs, spices, and crisp white Italian wines. The result? A deep, velvety vermouth with notes of vanilla, dried fruit, baking spices, and a hint of bitter orange. It's a favorite among bartenders for its uncanny ability to elevate countless cocktails.
While its $34.99 price point may not sound like a bargain, especially at Costco, consider how little vermouth it takes to enhance a beverage. Most Manhattan or Negroni cocktail recipes, for example, call for an ounce or less per drink, meaning that Costco's 1-liter bottle will last you for at least 33 sips — that's a lot of bartending practice.
Aperol
The darling of many a summer aperitivo hour, Aperol's claim to fame is the central role it plays in a simple Aperol spritz, a crisp concoction of bitter orange liqueur, prosecco, and sparkling water that's best enjoyed poolside if not on Italy's southern coast. You can savor the bright, citrusy flavors of this summer staple with a 750ml bottle from Costco's liquor aisle for just $19.99, a steal for a spirit that will last all season.
Born in Italy in 1919, Aperol is made from a blend of bitter orange, rhubarb, and botanicals, giving it a vibrant orange hue and a refreshing, slightly herbal flavor. In addition to its starring role in the Aperol spritz, it's also great in low-ABV cocktails or even sipped over ice with a slice of orange. Far cheaper than a tropical vacation, Aperol is a versatile essential that will add a refreshing twist to your typical cocktail lineup.
Bacardi Light Rum
Bacardi Light Rum is a total win when it comes to affordable, high-quality liquor, especially at Costco. For just $19.99, you get a generous 1.75-liter bottle of this clean, smooth Puerto Rican rum (white rather than dark) that's been a go-to for over a century. The spirit is triple-filtered for clarity and lightness, with subtle notes of almond, vanilla, and tropical fruit that make it super versatile.
Whether you're mixing up mojitos, daiquiris, rum and Cokes, or tropical punches, Bacardi Light Rum is the perfect base. It's light enough to blend effortlessly, but still flavorful enough to elevate your cocktails. And at Costco's price, it's one of the best bargains in the liquor aisle. This is a staple bottle that can handle casual weeknight drinks and party batches alike. If you want quality, quantity, and versatility without overspending, Bacardi Light Rum at Costco is a no-brainer.
Tanqueray London Dry Gin
Gin and tonic lovers should give Costco's liquor aisle a second glance. While Kirkland-brand gin is always on offer, Tanqueray London Dry Gin is a timeless classic, and at Costco, it's a deal that's hard to beat. For just $33.99, you can stock your bar cart with a massive 1.75-liter bottle of one of the most respected gins in the game.
Known for its crisp, juniper-forward flavor with subtle hints of coriander, angelica root, and licorice, Tanqueray is a clean, balanced, and incredibly versatile sip. It shines in everything from a simple gin and tonic to a crisp martini or a refreshing Tom Collins. Whether you're a longtime gin lover or just getting into the spirit, Tanqueray is a reliable bottle to have on hand. And at Costco, you're getting a premium quality sip at a budget-friendly price, making it one of the smartest liquor buys at the big box store.
Teremana Tequila Blanco
Teremana Tequila Blanco is one of the best bang-for-your-buck bottles in the tequila aisle at Costco, where a 1-liter bottle goes for just $31.99. Crafted in small batches in the highlands of Jalisco, this tequila is made using traditional methods, including roasting the agave in brick ovens and old-fashioned copper pot distillation. The result? A super clean, smooth blanco with bright, fresh citrus notes.
Teremana is incredibly versatile, whether you're craving margaritas, ranch water, Palomas, or even just sipping neat with a wedge of lime. People love it not only because it's backed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (though that doesn't hurt), but because, unlike some celebrity tequila brands, it actually delivers on flavor and quality. Costco's deal makes it even sweeter, beating out most other retailers and giving you more liquid sunshine for your dollar. If you're looking for a solid, crowd-pleasing tequila that won't drain your wallet, this is it.
400 Conejos Joven Mezcal
Those who prefer their cocktails on the smoky side will want to be sure their home bars are stocked with at least one quality bottle of mezcal. If you've been curious about tequila's smoky cousin, 400 Conejos Joven Mezcal is the perfect place to start, especially at Costco's wallet-friendly price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle.
Smooth, smoky, and slightly sweet, this joven mezcal is crafted in Oaxaca using 100% espadín agave and traditional distillation methods that give it depth without overwhelming intensity. You'll get earthy notes of wood, ash, and a whisper of citrus, making it an easy way to elevate your cocktail game without breaking the bank. Sip it neat to appreciate the craftsmanship, or use it in a smoky twist on a margarita or Paloma. Most mezcal at this quality level will run you significantly more, but Costco delivers big value here.
Campari
With its signature bright red color and bold, bitter flavor, Campari is a bar-cart essential, and Costco makes it a no-brainer. At $36.99 for a 1-liter bottle, you're getting a great deal on one of the most iconic Italian aperitifs out there. Beautifully complex, Campari is made from a 165-year-old top-secret blend of herbs and spices that deliver unmistakable notes of orange peel, cherry, and spice. It's the backbone of classic Campari cocktails like the Negroni, the Americano, and the refreshing Campari Spritz, but it also adds depth to modern concoctions if you're feeling creative.
Whether you're a seasoned bitter lover or just dabbling in aperitivo hour, Campari brings instant sophistication and flavor to your lineup. And because a little goes a long way, that 1-liter bottle will last you plenty of happy hours. Buying it at Costco means you're getting top-shelf flavor without the usual markup — perfect for stocking up smart and sipping in style.