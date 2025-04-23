18 Affordable Liquors You Can Buy At Costco That Aren't Kirkland Brand

Home cocktail bars and living room mixology were hallmarks of the pandemic era, and with tariff-driven inflation fears on the rise, the trend doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. While home cocktail making is definitely a money saver, keeping that home bar well-stocked can put unnecessary pressure on the wallet. Running out of your favorite spirits might even leave you second-guessing. "A trip to the liquor store? In this economy?" Luckily, there's a budget-saving hack for that.

As is so often the case, Costco comes to the rescue with oversized servings of your go-to spirits. While some shoppers may be perfectly content with stocking up on the store's top Kirkland-brand bottles, others might prefer the comfort of their favorite private-label whiskey, bourbon, or vodka. We decided to scour the shelves of a local Atlanta-area warehouse to bring you a thorough list of affordable liquors you can buy at Costco that aren't Kirkland brand. And by "affordable," we mean less than $50 per bottle — a rare-enough find nowadays. Ready to stock up? These are the most affordable name-brand liquors you can snag at Costco right now.