13 Creative Ways To Use That Leftover Guacamole Before It Turns Brown

Guacamole may win the prize for the best dip ever. Not only is it full of flavor, thanks to ingredients like garlic, cilantro, and lime juice, but the high fat content makes it a satisfying, yet surprisingly light, dip for tortilla chips. But for all the things that guacamole is, there is one thing that it's not: long-lasting.

The avocado starts browning once it's exposed to air, though this natural oxidation does not inherently make the guacamole dangerous to consume. But, do you want to serve brown guacamole at your next dinner party? Probably not.

Luckily, there are tons of ways to make use of your guacamole before it starts to brown — and none include buying your whole grocery store's tortilla chip section. These uses will all benefit from the guacamole's decadent and rich mouthfeel, as well as whatever add-ins you like to include in your favorite recipe for it. Plus, you'll be cutting down on food waste — it's a tasty win-win for all parties involved.