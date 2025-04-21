13 Creative Ways To Use That Leftover Guacamole Before It Turns Brown
Guacamole may win the prize for the best dip ever. Not only is it full of flavor, thanks to ingredients like garlic, cilantro, and lime juice, but the high fat content makes it a satisfying, yet surprisingly light, dip for tortilla chips. But for all the things that guacamole is, there is one thing that it's not: long-lasting.
The avocado starts browning once it's exposed to air, though this natural oxidation does not inherently make the guacamole dangerous to consume. But, do you want to serve brown guacamole at your next dinner party? Probably not.
Luckily, there are tons of ways to make use of your guacamole before it starts to brown — and none include buying your whole grocery store's tortilla chip section. These uses will all benefit from the guacamole's decadent and rich mouthfeel, as well as whatever add-ins you like to include in your favorite recipe for it. Plus, you'll be cutting down on food waste — it's a tasty win-win for all parties involved.
Add an extra boost of fat to your eggs
Egg and avocado are a match made in heaven. Eggs are rich in protein, as well as essential micro and macronutrients. If you want to increase the satiety of a simple egg dish, try pairing it with your leftover guacamole. The guacamole will contribute to the fat content and will keep you satiated until lunchtime rolls around.
While adding slivered avocado on a piece of toast and topping it with eggs may be effective, it doesn't hold a candle to a flavorful schmear of guacamole. The textural and flavor additions, including diced red onion, tomato, and cilantro, will add a boost to your eggs, along with all of the complementary flavors you could want. Plus, you can play with different spices, like cracked pepper and even cumin, to create synergy between the relatively bland eggs and the flavor-packed guacamole.
There are tons of ways to pair guacamole and your morning plate of eggs. For one, you can add a schmear of it to your wrap before you fold it up the eggs and your breakfast meat and cheese of choice. To keep it simple, add a dollop on top of a steaming plate of scrambled eggs.
Use it as a binder for creamy salads
Creamy salads like chicken salad, pasta salad, and potato salad are some of the best lunch and picnic dishes ever. They all boast a unique diversity of textures and flavors and can be made with affordable ingredients — including canned chicken and dried pasta. What's not to love? Oh, there is one thing: the mayo.
Some people are big mayo fans, while others prefer to leave it off their plates if possible. If you fall in the latter category, you won't have to suffer through a dry salad, so long as you have a container of leftover guac in your fridge. Essentially, the creamy guacamole will act as the mayo in this recipe and help bind your ingredients together into a cohesive and tasty salad.
It's easy to go overkill with the mayonnaise, but this isn't really something that happens with guacamole. However, despite aiming for creaminess, you don't want to overshadow other salad additions, like chopped celery and peppers, which is why you should avoid adding too much guac at once. Stir in a couple of spoonfuls, mix until everything is coated, and add more as needed. It's always easier to add it incrementally than it is to try and take some out.
Spread it on toast for a simple breakfast
Avocado toast? Yeah, it satisfies your craving for something crunchy and something creamy in the same bite, but it's nothing compared to guacamole toast. Guac is packed with an array of seasonings and tasty additions that can easily elevate the flavor of even the most lackluster of toasts.
You can stick to a simple guac spread, or use it as the base for a creative and fun breakfast sandwich. It's in good company with an array of savory breakfast staples, whether that's a fried egg, slices of bacon, or a sprinkle of arugula or sprouts. There are also a ton of different breads that could work as a base for your schmear. Sourdough will provide a great contrast of flavors, whereas a hearty multigrain will give an earthier profile and some texture. We would recommend always toasting your bread of choice, as you want something that's sturdy enough to support your toppings. Plus, who doesn't love the perfect crunchy crust against creamy guac?
Swap guacamole for your favorite pasta sauce
Now this one is admittedly out there — and your Italian nonna would have some questionable things to say about it. But when you think about what guacamole is — a smooth, creamy spread packed with flavor — you might be able to justify turning it into a pasta sauce.
There are several potential routes you can take to transform your Tex-Mex dip into an Italian-esque sauce. The first is to make a guacamole pesto of sorts. You can combine a store-bought pesto sauce with your guacamole, or consider whipping up a batch of homemade pesto with herbs and nuts and adding your guacamole to it. The salty and umami-forward flavor of the pesto (and the Parmesan) will do wonders paired with the creamy guacamole. If you want to amp up the green color, you could also puree some spinach (or just cut the basil with a couple handfuls of this leafy green). Toss this sauce with your favorite noodle shape, like a bucatini or a gemelli for a tasty main or a side.
Instead of making pesto, you could also just toss the noodles with your guacamole, add in coarser pieces of onions, tomato, and garlic, and serve it as a side dish to a chicken or steak dinner. It's refreshing, flavorful, and if you dress it up correctly, the folks at your table might not even realize it's made with leftover guacamole.
Pile it on your salad
There are right and wrong ways to build a filling and flavorful salad. A couple of handfuls of greens and some chopped veggies won't fit the bill; you need to incorporate proteins, fats, and flavor to create a salad that truly scratches that itch for something tasty and satisfying.
Adding a scoop of guacamole on top of your salad will certainly deliver a dose of healthy fat and flavor, and you can always pair it with something like grilled chicken, steak, chickpeas, or marinated shrimp to add protein. What we love about adding guacamole to a salad is that you can either build your salad around it — and feature elements and flavors already in the guacamole, like red onions and tomatoes — or you can just add a scoop on top and not play around too much with the layers underneath. Plus, you can always make a fridge clean-out salad with your leftover guacamole and whatever veggies are hanging around in your crisper drawer.
Swap it for mayonnaise in your deviled eggs
Deviled eggs hate to see us coming. They're practically the only reason we go to dinner parties at this point, though folks who don't like mayonnaise might think otherwise.
A good deviled egg is simple and comprised of a relatively pared-down filling of mashed egg yolks, a binder (like mayonnaise and sometimes mustard), and seasonings. It's relatively basic, but it can become so much more — as long as you're willing to experiment and try different flavorsome additions. One of those you may have yet to consider is guacamole, which can make a great and flavorful swap for mayonnaise.
Guacamole will add a light green hue to your eggs, along with the flavor of whatever is in your guac. This is one application where you'll really want to steer towards creamy guacamole or consider adding your tub of chunky guac to a food processor and breaking it down until it's smooth and creamy. That way, you won't have to bite through chunks in your deviled egg filling, and you can easily pipe it into your egg white shells.
Once you have your egg whites filled with your guaca-egg mashup, you can garnish the plate with a complementary topping. Instead of the classic parsley leaf, consider adding a cilantro garnish. Also, you might want to swap the standard paprika with a smoky dried ancho chili powder to turn the heat up a notch and match the profile of a spicy guac.
Turn it into a salad dressing
No salad is complete without a good-quality dressing, and if you're looking for a creative spin on this kitchen staple, the next time you need to perk your salad up, consider adding in a drizzle of guacamole-infused dressing. Of course, guacamole is quite thick, so it won't have the same texture as a standard Italian or balsamic. But it will give your salad a colorful pop and a creamy flavor that will make your taste buds sing.
Essentially, you'll want to put your guacamole in a blender and puree it until it's silky smooth. From there, you have to find a way to make it more liquidy so you can easily dress your favorite salad with it. If you like the acidity of a vinaigrette, you may want to try adding equal parts oil and vinegar to the blender with the guacamole to emulsify it. You can also swap vinegar with lime juice to help complement the guacamole's natural flavor. Some folks will also add heavy cream — in lieu of the vinaigrette – to make it extra rich.
This dressing pairs well with tons of different salads, whether you're opting for a Tex-Mex-inspired creation or something totally different. You can also easily repurpose it. For one, you may want to use it as a dressing for roasted potatoes or vegetables. Not only will the color contrast be beautiful, but the taste will surely be out of this world.
Add a little to your homemade hummus
Hummus is one of the best dips out there, simply based on the fact that there are so many unique ways that you can flavor it. For example, if you like a pop of color, try a beetroot hummus, or if you want something more dessert-leaning, by all means, add some melted chocolate to it. There's no wrong way to enjoy it, though there is one better way: to add guacamole to it.
Hummus doesn't have a particularly strong taste, which makes it a great base for a flavorful guacamole addition. The avocado will also help make the bean base extra creamy, while the addition of herbs and add-ins will complement the ingredients in the hummus. Essentially, you can just combine all of your homemade hummus ingredients, like the chickpeas, garlic, oil, and tahini, with the guacamole in a food processor or a blender. The exact ratio will really depend on the texture you're after, so be sure to add your guacamole incrementally to avoid overwhelming your hummus and making guacamole the star of the show.
There are tons of ways to enjoy this guaca-hummus. You can serve it on a snacking board alongside crispy crackers or pita bread or use it as a garnish for your Mediterranean dinner bowl. The fresh cilantro and lime flavor will brighten up the hummus and make it a tasty accompaniment to any meal or snacking affair.
Give your favorite salsa a creamy twist
Salsa and guac are often pitted against each other in the race for the best Tex-Mex condiment. But, you don't have to choose between the two when you can whip up a batch of guacasalsa. This version often uses tomatillos for a take on a salsa verde, though there's no reason why you couldn't stick to plain red tomatoes for this recipe.
If you're taking the creamy salsa verde route, you'll want to combine your guacamole and salsa verde recipe in a blender or food processor until the two are smooth and well-combined. You can use this topping for an array of things, though it tastes especially delicious spooned over a fresh-off-the-grill steak, in a burrito, or on top of a fresh taco.
The red salsa version is a little trickier, as there are many different types of salsa with various degrees of chunkiness. A pico de gallo, for example, would work well, as the large chunks of tomato, onion, and the like would offer the guacamole a unique and satisfying crunch. If you're working with a watery salsa or one that's been sitting in your fridge for a couple of days, drain some of that excess liquid, as adding it back into the guacamole can mess up the texture. You could always pop your favorite red salsa into a food processor with the guacamole to turn it into a flavorful puree that's perfect for garnishing anything that you would normally use guacamole and/or salsa.
Stuff your grilled cheese with it
There are many ways you can take your grilled cheese to the next level. Some of the ideas include adding your favorite jam or simply using a different cheese variety. If you want to give your grilled cheese a little Tex-Mex touch, you may want to consider adding a dollop of leftover guacamole.
You'll find that the guacamole enhances the texture of this lunchtime classic, regardless of the type of cheese or the bread you use for your grilled cheese. The classic guacamole ingredients, including garlic, cilantro, and red onion, are subtle enough not to mess with the flavor of the cheese, but they will add a slightly zesty bite to your sandwich that will make you wonder why you didn't try the combination before. And if you want something a little more decadent, consider pairing a guac-ified sandwich with bacon strips, caramelized onions, and/or sliced chicken breast.
You can spread the guacamole under the cheese, though we'd recommend leaving a buffer around the slice so that the guacamole doesn't ooze out onto the hot pan. If you don't trust yourself cooking a guac-filled sandwich, you can always use the leftovers as a dipping sauce.
Use it as a creamy garnish for your baked potato
As it's an incredibly versatile dish, there are many unexpected toppings that can upgrade the classic baked potato, depending on your preference and cravings. Guacamole makes a great topping for your baked spuds, both regular or sweet, because it adds heaps of creaminess and flavor. Also, the combination is easy to customize as guacamole pairs perfectly with an array of other toppings — Tex-Mex or not — including classics like cheese, chili, sour cream, and green onions.
The avocado will offer a lush mouthfeel that will go well with the starchy consistency of the potato. If you want to elevate it further, pair the combination with some shredded chicken or pulled pork, and you have a tantalizing and balanced meal comprised of fat, protein, and carbs.
Top your chili with it
Chili is another versatile food that can be adorned with an array of different toppings, from cheese and sour cream to green onions and herbs. If the container of guac in your fridge is looking at you and begging you to save it, you may want to consider tossing it on top your next bowl of chili.
The guacamole will provide a creamy mouthfeel, which will cut through the richness of your favorite chili recipe. It will work for both bean-based chilis and those loaded with meat. Besides the creaminess, the cilantro and the lime juice will deliver a punch of acidity that the chili is craving. On the other hand, the spicy additions and the garlic will be a good match with robust chili flavors and its distinctive smokiness.
Add a fatty and flavorful twist to your burger
We've never really been fans of the towering, stacked burger combinations that include everything and the kitchen sink. After all, a burger should be simple and highlight the flavor of a well-made patty, and the toppings should improve it rather than distract from it. Guacamole is one of those burger toppings that doesn't necessarily get in the way of the patty or classic toppings like tomato, lettuce, and red onion. The creamy and fresh spread can cut through the richness of the burger while also giving it a ton of visual appeal. It can also work with an array of patties, whether you prefer an all-beef, turkey, or black bean version.
You'll want to add enough guac to get a little bit in every bite but not so much that you have to unhinge your jaw to eat it. After all, you don't want to have to mop up the leftover guac from your plate after you've finished your sandwich.