Here's What Happened To Cereal Killerz After Shark Tank

In 2020, "Shark Tank's" 3rd episode of the 12th season featured a memorable entrance, when two young entrepreneurs walked into the room in "Halloween"-style serial killer masks, brandishing giant spoons. Their product? A restaurant that centered around cereal. Playing off the punny name "Cereal Killerz," the two owners, a husband and wife team named Jessica and Chris Burns, pitched the concept of a cereal bar to the five Sharks: Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner.

The Cereal Killerz Kitchen concept was certainly unique, and the Burns had already opened a location in Henderson, Nevada, a few years earlier and were looking to expand. Cereal Killerz played off childhood nostalgia, and the Burns' own love for breakfast cereals. The restaurant featured over 100 different cereal options, with mix-in ingredients for the breakfast cereal, such as candy. There were also plenty of unique offerings that used cereal, too, in the form of ice creams, milkshakes, cookies, and waffles. It even featured cereals from around the world, as well as specialty and alternative plant milk options for a more classic breakfast cereal experience.

The pair had a fun product with great branding, and brought an amazingly positive energy that involved a heartbreaking story of overcoming periods of financial hardship and homelessness. They were also raising a daughter with Down syndrome, which they said inspired them to become entrepreneurs so they could give her a better life. Cereal Killerz seemed primed for success. They were asking the Sharks for $125,000 for 10% equity to help them expand to a new location outside of the mall they were currently operating in.