13 Unique Milkshakes You Need To Try At Least Once
Milkshakes are the ultimate treat — creamy and refreshing all at once. They've been a beloved part of dessert culture for generations, offering a delightful way to cool off or satisfy a sweet tooth. But while classic milkshake flavors, like old-fashioned vanilla and iconic chocolate, will always hold a special place in our hearts, there's a brave new world of flavor waiting to be explored. If you're ready to step up your milkshake game, it's time to leave the usual behind and check out some truly unique, standout creations from diners and other establishments around the country.
Today, the art of milkshake-making has evolved into a creative canvas where unexpected ingredients, eye-popping toppings, and daring combinations collide. Whether you're craving something fruity and fresh, decadent, or even a little boozy, there's a milkshake out there sure to surprise and delight you. For adventurous foodies or those looking to branch out into something new and unusual, these unique milkshakes offer a distinct balance of fun and flavor.
So, whether you're celebrating a special occasion, treating yourself after a long day, or just exploring novel tastes and creative ideas, the following milkshakes will make you rethink what's possible in a cup. So, get ready to shake things up with flavors you've never imagined and discover the milkshake experience you need to try at least once.
The Muppets Pickle Milkshake at Walt Disney World
Available for a limited time at Epcot's International Food and Wine Festival at Walt Disney World, where creativity and whimsy are always on display, The Muppets Pickle Milkshake is one of the most unique and unforgettable treats you can try. Inspired by the mischievous characters of The Muppets, this quirky milkshake combines the classic texture of a milkshake with an unexpected twist: the tangy, savory, briny flavor of dill pickles. While this daring combination has been offered as soft serve elsewhere, at Epcot, it is served up as a vibrant green shake that immediately stands out as one of the park's most eye-catching and unconventional offerings.
Topped with a dill garnish and chocolate sprinkles on top of a swirl of whipped cream, the Muppets Pickle Milkshake is not for the faint of heart. But for adventurous foodies and Muppet fans alike, it's a must-try experience that challenges the boundaries of dessert flavors (and reminds us of classic pregnancy cravings of ice cream and pickles).
The reviews online are mixed, with some people being pleasantly surprised by the way the briny kick of dill pickles gives way to a classic vanilla base while others describe it as inedible, like pickle-flavored candy corn. Whether you're a pickle lover or simply curious about trying something a bit different, the Muppets Pickle Milkshake offers a fun, one-of-a-kind experience you won't soon forget.
Black licorice milkshake from On Any Sundae
Black licorice is one of those love-it-or-hate-it flavors, but if you fall into the first camp, a Black Licorice Milkshake from On Any Sundae might just be your next obsession. This quirky shake takes the distinctive, herbal taste of black licorice and blends it into a creamy, sweet milkshake base, creating a treat that's as bold as it is unexpected. The deep, anise flavor swirls through the shake, giving it an almost earthy taste that might just remind you of those childhood days spent munching on licorice twists (or avoiding them, depending on your taste buds).
If you've ever wondered what it would be like to enjoy your favorite licorice (or aniseed-flavored) candy in milkshake form, this is the answer. But here's the thing: black licorice, with its mix of sweet and slightly salty notes, is one of those acquired flavors that pair surprisingly well with other bold flavors, making it a good candidate for a milkshake. Much like the sweet-and-salty balance of caramel and pretzels, black licorice offers a contrast of flavors that makes it totally unique.
So, whether you're a black licorice aficionado or just feeling adventurous, give this daring milkshake a try. It might just be your new guilty pleasure.
Guava milkshake from Bocas House
If you've never tasted guava, the Guava Milkshake from Bocas House is a superb introduction to this tropical wonder fruit. A deliciously sweet and tangy milkshake made from fresh, juicy guava, it's a refreshing escape that transports you straight to the vibrant flavors of Miami. The milkshake is full-flavored and creamy, blending the fruit's floral, citrusy notes with the smoothness of ice cream and milk for a treat that's deeply satisfying.
But Bocas House takes it one step further by pairing the milkshake with a guava ice cream cookie sandwich, elevating the experience even more. Essentially a dessert within a dessert, the ice cream sandwich adds a fun, chewy texture. It is topped with a generous guava syrup drizzle and finished with crumbled Maria cookies for additional crunch. It's a wonderful blend of fruity and crunchy in one delicious dessert.
In fact, we couldn't think of a better way to represent Miami via dessert. The Guava Milkshake is a delicious snapshot of the city's vibrant, tropical beach culture, combining fresh ingredients with playful presentation. Whether you're already a fan of guava or are discovering it for the first time, this milkshake offers a refreshing way to experience one of Miami's most iconic flavors.
The Cinnamon Bun Shake from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
If you've ever wished you could dive into a warm, gooey homemade cinnamon roll and drink it, then the Cinnamon Bun Shake from Black Tap is here to make all your wildest dreams come true. This shake is dessert and drink all rolled into one, offering the best of both worlds. The base is a creamy vanilla milkshake blended with cinnamon, creating the perfect balance of spice and sweetness. But what truly takes this shake to the next level is the over-the-top toppings that turn it into a masterpiece.
The rim is frosted with cream cheese icing and then coated in crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, giving each sip extra crunch and a burst of sweet cinnamon flavor. The pièce de résistance? A full, decadent cinnamon roll perched on top of the glass, drizzled with a cinnamon sugar glaze and crowned with a generous swirl of whipped cream. To be sure, The Cinnamon Bun Shake isn't just a treat for your taste buds; it's a treat for your eyes, too.
Whether you're a fan of cinnamon buns or simply in search of a sweet, dessert-inspired milkshake, this one is guaranteed to satisfy every craving and leave you with a smile. Watch it get made on their Instagram.
Matcha milkshake from Mooyah
For a refreshing twist on the classic milkshake, the Matcha Milkshake from Mooyah is a must-try. Combining the richness of a classic vanilla milkshake with the distinct, slightly grassy flavor of matcha makes this milkshake a unique dessert experience. The matcha adds a subtly bitter, earthy note, perfectly balanced by the sweetness of the milkshake base.
Topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkle of matcha powder, this shake offers a satisfying contrast of textures and flavors. The smooth consistency of the shake is complemented by the herbal undertones of the matcha, which make each sip feel both guiltless and toothsome.
For matcha lovers, this milkshake is an ideal way to enjoy the antioxidant properties of matcha while indulging in a creamy, dessert-like experience. And for those new to matcha, it's a gentle introduction that's balanced and not too overwhelming. Whether you're seeking a break from traditional milkshakes or are already a fan of matcha's unique flavor, the Matcha Milkshake from Mooyah is a delightful, unexpected twist on a classic favorite.
Ube Oreo Shake from Better Together Cafe
If you're a fan of flavors such as matcha, then you might also want to explore another beloved Asian flavor: ube. Ube, a vibrantly purple yam often used in Filipino desserts, brings a sweet, nutty, and slightly floral flavor that's both comforting and exotic. Blended into a creamy shake, it's a smooth base that's rich in flavor but not overwhelming.
But the real magic happens when this ube shake meets the crunch of Oreo cookies. The Ube + Oreo Shake from Better Together Cafe is an excellent fusion of bold, unique flavors that come together in the most delightful way. The contrast between the earthy sweetness of the ube and the chocolatey crunch of the Oreos creates a dynamic flavor profile that will have your taste buds dancing. The shake is also generously topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, a chocolate cookie, and candies, adding additional fun, textured elements that enhance the vibrant purple hue of the ube.
The Ube + Oreo Shake isn't just a dessert; it's an adventure in flavor. Whether you're into ube or just looking to try something new, this shake is a terrific introduction to Asian-inspired milkshakes. With its combination of familiar comfort (Oreos) and something a little different (ube), it's a treat that's as unique as it is delicious.
Birthday Shake from Crusade Burger Bar
At least once, everyone should celebrate their birthday with the Birthday Shake from Crusade Burger Bar — a milkshake that turns your special day into a full-blown celebration in a jar. This over-the-top treat offers a fantastic way to quench cravings, with a sweet birthday cake-flavored milkshake as the base, topped with an extravagant array of birthday-themed goodies. The real star is the towering display of toppings: a cookie piled high with a decadent slice of birthday cake, whipped cream, sprinkles, a colorful lollipop, a maraschino cherry, and even an ice cream cone perched on top, and drizzled with strawberry syrup.
The Birthday Shake is a nostalgic nod (or more like all the yeses) to childhood birthdays, with every ingredient designed to make you smile from ear to ear. Indeed, this is a milkshake that's practically a whole party in and of itself.
Whether you're celebrating your birthday or just craving a festive treat like no other, the Birthday Shake guarantees a sugary burst of joy. After all, everyone deserves to enjoy this over-the-top shake at least once in a lifetime. It's the sweetest way to treat yourself to a birthday celebration like no other.
Unicorn Shake from The Yard Milkshake Bar
The Unicorn Shake from The Yard Milkshake Bar is pure magic in a cup. This whimsical, pastel-hued creation is unrivaled for anyone looking to add a little magical sparkle to their day. As vibrant as a unicorn's mane, the shake features a base of cotton candy ice cream with purple marshmallow drizzle, which is then topped with a sugar cone unicorn horn and a burst of sugary goodness that's as fun to look at as it is to devour.
The Unicorn Shake is loaded with colorful toppings: a generous swirl of whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and even a shimmering sugar rim, creating a glistening, eye-catching treat. To make it even more over-the-top, the shake is crowned with a cotton candy cloud and a playful, sour candy rainbow — because why not? It's a celebration of sweetness in every sense.
This shake isn't just about the looks, though — the flavor delivers, too. The cotton candy shake pairs surprisingly well with the sweet crunch of the sprinkles and the cotton candy's sugary lightness. It's a fun, sweet treat that takes you back to the magic of childhood, making every sip feel like a fantastical adventure in a cup.
The Unicorn Shake is a splendid way to satisfy your sweet tooth (and inner child). Sorry, Gordon, but we think it's a must-try for anyone who loves a bit of whimsy on their table.
Top of the Morning from The Crazy Masons
Speaking of childhood dreams come true, the Top of the Morning milkshake from The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is a breakfast-inspired dream come true. This shake combines the nostalgic taste of strawberry ice cream with the fruity crunch of Fruity Pebbles and fresh bananas, all blended together to create a fruity, luscious delight. But it doesn't stop there — this shake is served in a jar with a vanilla frosted rim, rolled in even more Fruity Pebbles for a sugary crunch with every sip.
The toppings are what truly make this milkshake stand out. A warm, sugar pearl waffle sits on top, adding a delightful balance of crispy and soft textures. Sliced bananas and a sweet strawberry topping make this treat even more irresistible, while a generous swirl of whipped cream adds extra decadence. To complete the experience, a sprinkle of Fruity Pebbles gives the shake a fun, colorful finish.
The Top of the Morning milkshake is the supreme breakfast-inspired indulgence, offering a fun and flavorful twist on all of your favorite morning treats. Whether you're craving something fruity and sweet or looking to treat yourself to a fabulous dessert, this shake is sure to brighten your day — never mind the time.
Red Velvet Cookie Crazyshake from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Typically available only in February in honor of Valentine's Day, the Red Velvet Cookie Crazyshake from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is the perfect way to treat yourself (and your special someone) to an unforgettable milkshake. This shake is all about love, and decadent flavor, making it the ideal dessert to celebrate the season of romance.
The base of the shake is a red velvet milkshake, capturing the classic flavor of this beloved cake. The glass itself is rimmed with chocolate frosting and generously coated with Hershey Kisses — because what's Valentine's Day without chocolate and kisses? On top, you'll find a Last Crumb red velvet cookie, complete with a swirl of cream cheese frosting and fluffy whipped cream. To make it even more festive, the shake is topped with bright red M&M's, heart-shaped sprinkles, and a sweet drizzle of chocolate sauce.
This over-the-top dessert isn't just about flavor — it's a love letter to indulgence. The Red Velvet Cookie Crazyshake brings together an exquisite combination of sweetness, chocolate, and cream cheese frosting, all designed to make you swoon. Whether you're sharing it with someone special or enjoying it solo, this shake is the sweetest way to say, "I love you."
The Campfire S'mores from Milkshake Factory
The Campfire S'mores milkshake from Milkshake Factory is a nostalgic treat that captures the flavors of a classic campfire treat. This shake brings everything you love about s'mores — crunchy graham crackers, gooey marshmallows, and rich chocolate — blended into a deliciously milkshake that's sure to take you back to childhood summer nights.
The base of the milkshake is creamy with a touch of sweetness that complements the crunchy honey graham pieces mixed in. Crispy, toasted marshmallows add a smoky depth that mimics the flavor of marshmallows roasted over an open flame, while semi-sweet chocolate chips are scattered throughout, offering bursts of chocolatey goodness in every sip.
Topped with whipped cream and a giant marshmallow on a stick, rolled in more graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate drizzle, the Campfire S'mores shake is as stunning as it is tasty. It's like enjoying the best part of a campfire without the need for a fire at all — just pure satisfaction in every sip.
Galaxy Shake Holy from HolyShakes
The Galaxy Shake Holy from Holyshakes is a cosmic creation that's out of this world and literally feels like sipping on the stars. The milkshake itself is a blue and purple wonder, with swirls of vibrant colors that mimic the mesmerizing hues of deep space, making it a feast for both eyes and taste buds alike.
But the real showstopper is the topping: a massive, glossy cotton candy halo that sits perched on top like a glowing supernova in a distant galaxy far, far away. The cotton candy is light, fluffy, and full of sugary sweetness, adding a fun and whimsical element to this already inviting treat. Every sip offers an explosion of creamy sweetness, with the cotton candy melting into the shake, making each mouthful even more delicious.
With a stunning glass, the cotton candy crown, and that thick milkshake base, the Galaxy Shake Holy is a celebration of color, sweetness, and creativity. Whether you're looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth or just want to experience a little magic in your dessert, this shake is a fun, cosmic treat that'll transport you to another world.
Spiked Adult Milkshake from Lizzy's
Last, but not least, every grown-up should try a spiked milkshake from Lizzy's at least once. These sweet treats are unsurpassed for those 21 and older who love a little something extra with their treats. Take the Boozy Caramel: it starts with a vanilla ice cream base, perfectly blended with smooth, locally crafted Ghost Coast Bourbon, adding a warm, mellow kick that elevates the flavor profile.
The addition of caramel and a touch of salt strikes the balance between sweet and savory, while the bourbon infuses the shake with a depth that's both comforting and complex. Topped with whipped cream and a generous sprinkle of caramel brittle pieces, every sip is a harmonious blend of vanilla, buttery caramel, and just the right amount of boozy warmth.
The Boozy Caramel milkshake is the ultimate dessert for those who appreciate the finer things — whether you're unwinding after a long day or celebrating a special occasion. The sweet and slightly salty flavors come together in a decadent treat that's hard to put down. It's an unparallel combination of dessert and cocktail, all in one glass, making it a must-try for those who love their shakes with a little extra punch.