The best part of wakin' up is Folgers in your cup ... if you don't have anything else in the pantry. If you're pursuing the grocery store, however, and are able to add a container of Starbucks instant coffee into your cart instead, we recommend doing so. In our ranking of nine popular instant coffee brands, we ranked Starbucks higher than Folgers.

Whereas Starbucks' instant coffee is ground into an ultra-fine powder, Folgers instant coffee comes in a coarser granule, quintessential freeze-dried coffee crystal style. For our taste test, we sampled Starbucks' dark roast instant coffee, but found the brewed flavor profile to be more comparable to a medium roast. Regardless, the brew was slightly bitter yet satiny and smooth across the palate, pleasantly strong and balanced.

The official Starbucks website describes its dark roast instant coffee as "bold and chocolatey ... Sweet, roasty flavor with delicious notes of dark chocolate," and made from 100% Arabica coffee beans. While we didn't discover any multilayered touches of chocolate, this is a solid instant coffee (and at the end of the day, it's instant coffee, so we weren't expecting dimensionality). Also notably, this brew won the 2021 People Food Award for Best Supermarket Coffee. By sore contrast, as our reviewer reported, "I enjoy Folgers brewed via drip but was not impressed with the instant coffee. It's a medium-bodied coffee that smells and tastes a bit burnt."