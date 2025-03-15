12 Instant Coffee Hacks You Haven't Tried Yet

If you're like a lot of people, then you may wrinkle your nose at the thought of instant coffee. It has a reputation for being less than delicious, with some even claiming that it's downright disgusting — especially for people who are really into coffee. If that's how you feel about instant coffee, you may stay far away from the stuff when you're in the coffee aisle at your local grocery store. But we're here to tell you the truth about instant coffee: It's actually a great pantry staple to have on hand, and you can use it for a lot more than you may think you can.

When you know what you're doing, you actually can make a decent cup of coffee with instant coffee. Not only that, you can use it as an ingredient in a lot of other creative ways to bring a coffee-flavored flair to sweet treats and beyond. So, if you're trying to come up with a way to use that instant coffee you've had in your pantry for a while or you just want to figure out how to make your favorite coffee shop drink at home when you don't even have a coffee pot, you've come to the right place. Check out these instant coffee hacks, and you may just start viewing it in a whole new light.