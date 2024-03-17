The Measuring Mistake To Avoid When Making Instant Coffee

Especially during a bleary-eyed morning, there's quick gratification with a cup of instant coffee. The process is straightforward enough: Select the best tasting brand, spoon it into a drinking vessel, and fill it up with hot water or milk. What could go wrong?

Turns out, there are still a few pitfalls to watch out for, especially during the measuring process. Carefully monitor how many scoops go into a brew and adjust with a precise water ratio. For most instant brands, you'll need precisely six fluid ounces, which is considered the standard coffee serving size.

This standard capacity often causes measuring mistakes since it's a different volume than the customary cup. In baking and other culinary applications, a cup is defined as eight fluid ounces. However, that's not the case for hot beverages. Additionally, this standard volume also varies globally, like in Japan, where a cup is just shy of seven ounces. So, stick to pouring exactly six ounces to guarantee a stronger and more flavorful instant coffee result.