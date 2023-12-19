Why Drinking Coffee From A Green Mug Could Make For A Better Morning Cup

Beyond the occasional souvenir gift, you've probably never given the mug that you drink your coffee from every day a second thought — mostly because, before your morning coffee, you can hardly have a first thought. But, what if it could make that very first sip even better? Much like the art of pairing the right plate with the food you're serving, how good your morning joe tastes doesn't just come down to where the beans grew or whether it's a light roast or dark. As it turns out, it also has a lot to do with your mug. More specifically, what color it is.

Science has long proven that the way food tastes is a multi-sensory experience, involving not just your taste buds but your nose, your ears, and yes, even your eyes. Studies show that your brain associates certain colors with different flavors: Brown and black are typically equated to sweetness, white with saltiness, red with sweetness, and yellow and green with sourness. While bitter and sweet are flavors that are more commonly associated with coffee, sourness is the one that gives coffee its depth.

So, if you drink your coffee from a green mug, it could bring out more of the complex flavor notes and make your coffee taste better. Similarly, if you find the taste of coffee too bitter, you could try drinking it in a red mug to bring out more sweet notes. Or, if by chance you added too much sugar, you could pull out a brown one instead. You never know until you try it.