How To Use Cooking Wines In Sauces: A Beginner's Guide

From garlic butter sauce to herb gravy, and from steakhouse mushroom sauce to a classic port wine reduction, some sauces just aren't the same without the inherent flavor of wine — whether it be a red one or a white one. But, just as the wide world of wine regions and varietals can feel intimidating for beginners, so can the vast number of sauces made with them. Whether it be something as simple as a white wine reduction sauce, or something more technical like a bordelaise, when you're standing in the wine aisle trying to figure out what's dry and what's sweet, or which has more body and which is more tannic, your choice is only further complicated by what wine will work best in your sauce, and how you're going to prepare it. You also want to make sure you're steering clear of the wine varieties you should absolutely avoid cooking with.

Fortunately, Tasting Table has Chef Matthew Stowe (@chefmatthewstowe on Instagram) of Joey Restaurants to help us avoid mistakes everyone makes when cooking with wine. Chef Stowe is an author and Culinary Institute of America alumni. Born and raised in Surrey, British Columbia, he built his career in the kitchen of the famous French restaurant, Lutèce, in New York City before eventually moving back to Canada. There, he became the executive chef of Sonora Resort, where he helped it earn the prestigious Relais & Châteaux designation before joining Cactus Club Cafe and winning "Top Chef Canada" — a show on which he continues to appear as a guest judge. All of this goes to say that, if anyone knows anything about wine sauces, it's him.