What Does It Mean To Season Your Food In Layers?

If there's one piece of advice we could instill in every cook, it would be this: Season your food. Even the most foolproof recipes can fall flat if they're not properly salted, balanced with acid, enriched with fat, and brightened with herbs.

That being said, knowing when to season your food is equally crucial. If you wait until a pot of chili is nearly complete to add your first pinch of salt, you're too late. And if you squeeze fresh lemon into your chicken broth before it's started to simmer, that poor, delicate lemon juice will overcook and lose its bright flavor.

Fat, aromatics, and salt should generally make their initial appearances early on in the cooking process, while sources of acid and fresh herbs should come later, once your dish is nearly finished. Recipes can vary, but abiding by this general rule can help you layer a dish with complexity.