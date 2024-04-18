The Best Type Of Red Wine To Use For Mushroom Sauce, According To A Chef

Mushrooms provide a beautiful base for sauces and stews due to their deep umami flavor and buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture after being cooked. Umami is the scientific word used to explain the savory mouthfeel of certain dishes. An easy way to break down the mushrooms and bring in a complex depth of flavor is by using a red wine. Kieron Hales, Chef and Co-Owner of Zingerman's Cornman Farms sat down with Tasting Table to share his opinions on how to use red wine in a mushroom sauce. Hales agrees that mushrooms and wine are an ideal pairing for a sauce because of their complementary umaminess, and the acidity of red wine.

"The wine adds fruit, spice, and earth notes, while the mushrooms, with their almost meaty flavor, create a great ground floor and base for a sauce," Hales explains. "Combined, the rich layered flavors of wine and mushrooms make for a very well-balanced, interesting, and complex sauce."

As for what kind of red wine you should choose for this sauce, Hales recommends Pinot Noir. "Pinot seems to have a natural affinity for mushrooms with its light-medium body and earthy notes," he adds. A good general rule is to cook with a wine you'd also drink. This means you don't want to choose a cheaper quality wine just because you're cooking with it. Choose a wine you enjoy drinking so it will give your sauce that same enjoyable flavor.