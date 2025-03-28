The Exact Difference Between A Pie And A Tart

When it comes to comparing a pie and a tart, there's no getting around the fact that the pie has the upper hand in America, and we've named the best pie in each state. You might have eaten many a tart in your time, but could you put your finger on what exactly made it a tart as opposed to perhaps a fancier type of pie? While the names can and are used interchangeably, these two baked goods are separate entities, albeit with some overlap.

Although we all know a pie when we see one, the exact definition is broad and non-specific. Both pies and tarts can be sweet or savory and feature some kind of crust and filling, but that, of course, leaves room for a lot of variations. A tart tends to have a bottom crust only, which is often more of a shortcrust pastry than a flaky pie crust. And when it comes to the contents, tarts often feature unbaked fillings, while a pie's insides are generally cooked. Even with these parameters, there will often be exceptions, but whether you opt for a pie or a tart, you're bound to get something delicious.