12 Best Revolving Cake Stands For Decorating And Serving

Whether you're a seasoned baker or just starting to experiment with baking and decorating cakes, you'll want a revolving cake stand. Because of their spinning design, these platters make it much easier to give your cake frosting a professional look. It is much easier to evenly apply frosting to all sides of the cake and ensure that it is perfectly smoothed out when you're able to slowly rotate the cake to see all sides. If you're piping any decorations on the cake, you'll also be better able to access all sides of the cake for impressive looking results. Plus, once you've finished frosting your cake, the stand will also aid when presenting and serving it. The cake will be elevated and ready for others to admire your handiwork.

If you've started looking for a new revolving cake stand, then you already know that there are several models on the market. This can make it challenging to decide which one to purchase. We've done the legwork for you and researched the models that are currently on the market. In addition to looking at customer reviews, we also consider other features, such as the material of each stand and whether they come with a lid for storage or any accessories to aid with decorating. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.