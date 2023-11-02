The Simple Way To Give Cake Frosting A Professional Look

After countless hours of watching baking competition shows, you may be convinced you can bake a cake just like a professional. Even if the cake is perfectly fluffy and moist with the right sweetness, nothing matters when the exterior looks messy. Decorating cakes is more difficult than it seems, but don't worry — there's an easy way for professional-looking cakes every time.

While it looks and sounds like its only purpose is to serve desserts, an offset spatula is the secret tool you need to frost cakes. The long tool has a rounded tip that allows you to make all kinds of swirls, spirals, and swoops. Offset spatulas come in various sizes, but a mini one will help decorate the cake with a professional touch.

After adding frosting to your cake, use the mini offset spatula to move it around in a constant "S" shape, creating elegant designs on your cake. Use a large amount of creamy frosting and take your time as you maneuver the spatula. Read ahead to learn more simple tricks for decorating your cake like a professional.