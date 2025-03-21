5 Bourbon And Soda Pairings That Just Work

Ready to finally serve that bottle of bourbon that's been patiently sitting on your bar cart? Bourbon is delicious served neat or over rocks, but for those who find it a bit strong on its own, note that this spirit makes wonderful cocktails when blended with the right mixers.

The reason behind this is because this iconic and very American spirit has an official bourbon tasting wheel, making it exceptionally versatile. Additionally, bourbon has at least nine common tasting notes, including spices, herbs, vanilla, fruit, smoke, wood, and nuts. With all these nuanced flavors, it's easy to add a mixer to bourbon and still end up with lovely and well-balanced drink.

It also turns out that soda-based beverages, especially flavorful ones, are the perfect pairings for bourbon. To get to the bottom of which pairings work best to make delicious bourbon cocktails, we spoke to an expert, Tiffanie Barriere, who is a cocktail educator, consultant, and the founder of The Drinking Coach. According to Barriere, there are five sodas that pair perfectly with bourbon: ginger ale or ginger beer, cola, club soda, root beer, and citrus tonic.