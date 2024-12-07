One Simple Addition For A Better Bourbon And Coke

Bourbon and Coke is quite the simple cocktail because all it takes is the two ingredients in its namesake and a few cubes of ice if you please. But even the simplest of cocktails can use a little upgrade from time to time, and it doesn't necessarily have to involve pricey ingredients or mixologist-level techniques. In fact, it only takes one extra ingredient according to Anton Kinloch, a bartender at Lone Wolf in Kingston, New York who's part of New York Bartender Week.

Advertisement

"Adding Angostura bitters to the drink before sending it out helps to accentuate the flavors of the Coke," Kinloch explains. "It's a hack we've incorporated into our program without telling guests." If you don't already know what bitters are, the spirit is high in alcohol and made from herbs, fruits, and spices, giving a variety of cocktails a boost in flavor and booze. Angostura bitters specifically are a concentrated form of the spirit made by the brand in its name, including aromatic, cocoa, and orange varieties that date back to 1824. The reason why bourbon and Coke work so well together has to do with the melding of the oaky flavors of the alcohol and sweet notes of the soda, and bitters add a layer of depth to each sip.

Advertisement