Halal Cart-Inspired Chicken And Rice Recipe
For anyone who's ever stood in line at a New York City halal cart, the distinctive aroma of spiced chicken cooking on a flat-top grill alongside yellow rice is instantly recognizable. This homemade version lets you capture the magic of those beloved street food platters in your own kitchen without having to wait in line or deal with NYC pedestrians.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, "The secret to authentic halal cart flavor lies in the overnight marinade, which allows the chicken to absorb the complex spice blend and transforms simple ingredients into something that tastes extraordinary." This recipe comes down to three essential components: yogurt-marinated chicken fragrant with Middle Eastern spices, turmeric-infused basmati rice, and the iconic white sauce that ties everything together. While the marinade does need a night to work its magic, the actual cooking time of the dish is relatively brief. The chicken develops a beautiful char while remaining juicy inside, and the rice cooks to fluffy perfection with distinctive golden coloring and aromatic spices.
This chicken and rice recipe is perfect for weekly meal prep or feeding a family without requiring advanced cooking skills, but providing loads of big flavor. The optional toppings allow for customization — add hot sauce for heat, fresh vegetables for crunch, and warm pita for scooping up every last bite.
Gather the ingredients for this halal cart chicken and rice
This iconic street food recreation has a long list of very simple ingredients, so don't be alarmed. For the chicken marinade, you'll need plain yogurt (Greek or regular will do), lemon juice, olive oil, and a warming blend of spices including cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, cinnamon, black pepper, salt, and fresh garlic. The signature yellow rice calls for fragrant basmati rice, butter, turmeric, cumin, and chicken broth. To create the white sauce that truly makes the dish, you'll need mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, white vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, and sugar. Optional additions include hot sauce for heat, fresh lettuce and tomatoes for crunch, and soft pita bread for serving.
Step 1: Make the marinade
In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, cinnamon, black pepper, salt, and minced garlic.
Step 2: Marinate the chicken
Add the chicken breasts, coating them thoroughly. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, and preferably overnight.
Step 3: Rinse the rice
Rinse the basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear.
Step 4: Melt the butter
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat.
Step 5: Add the turmeric and cumin
Add the turmeric and cumin, cooking until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 6: Add the rice
Add the rice and stir to coat with the butter and spices.
Step 7: Add broth
Pour in chicken broth, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low.
Step 8: Cover and simmer
Cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.
Step 9: Mix the rice
Fluff with a fork before serving.
Step 10: Heat a skillet
Heat a large non-stick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat.
Step 11: Cook the chicken breasts
Cook the chicken breasts for 6-7 minutes per side, or until they're fully cooked and the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Step 12: Dice the chicken
Let rest for a few minutes, then chop into bite-sized pieces.
Step 13: Make the white sauce
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, white vinegar, lemon juice, minced garlic, and sugar.
Step 14: Season the sauce
Season with salt to taste, and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Step 15: Serve the chicken and rice
Serve the chicken over a bed of rice, drizzled with white sauce and, if you like it spicy, hot sauce. If desired, add chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, and pita bread on the side.
Halal Cart-Inspired Chicken And Rice Recipe
Recreate the flavors of your favorite halal cart meal with marinated spicy crispy-tender chicken served over turmeric rice with a side of tangy white sauce.
Ingredients
- For the chicken marinade
- ¼ cup plain yogurt
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon ground coriander
- 1 tablespoon ground turmeric
- 1 teaspoon ground paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil, for cooking
- For the rice
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 cups chicken broth
- For the white sauce
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- Salt, to taste
- Optional ingredients:
- Hot sauce, for serving
- Chopped lettuce, for serving
- Diced tomatoes, for serving
- Pita bread, for serving
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, cinnamon, black pepper, salt, and minced garlic.
- Add the chicken breasts, coating them thoroughly. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, and preferably overnight.
- Rinse the basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear.
- In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat.
- Add the turmeric and cumin, cooking until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Add the rice and stir to coat with the butter and spices.
- Pour in chicken broth, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low.
- Cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.
- Fluff with a fork before serving.
- Heat a large non-stick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat.
- Cook the chicken breasts for 6-7 minutes per side, or until they're fully cooked and the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
- Let rest for a few minutes, then chop into bite-sized pieces.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, white vinegar, lemon juice, minced garlic, and sugar.
- Season with salt to taste, and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
- Serve the chicken over a bed of rice, drizzled with white sauce and, if you like it spicy, hot sauce. If desired, add chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, and pita bread on the side.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|853
|Total Fat
|50.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|119.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|62.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.1 g
|Total Sugars
|7.7 g
|Sodium
|1,189.3 mg
|Protein
|38.7 g
Can you substitute the rice for anything else in this Halal cart-inspired meal?
While traditionally basmati rice forms the foundation of this halal cart platter, several alternative bases also work exceptionally well. Cauliflower rice is our go-to for a lower-carb option that pairs beautifully with the spiced chicken — simply pulse cauliflower florets in a food processor until rice-sized, then saute them with the same butter, turmeric, and cumin as called for in the original recipe. You only need to cook them for 5-7 minutes until they're tender yet firm. This cauliflower is perfect for absorbing all the aromatic spices that characterize the dish.
For a heartier grain alternative, quinoa makes an excellent substitution with added protein and a pleasant nutty flavor. For a more Middle Eastern substitute, try bulgur wheat, farro, or couscous for interesting textural alternatives that complement the Middle Eastern flavor profile and feel more unique than rice. If you're avoiding grains and looking to up your vegetable content, serve it on a bed of roasted ratatouille with garam masala spice.
What else can you serve with this chicken and rice for a complete meal?
Creating a full Middle Eastern-inspired spread around halal cart chicken and rice can easily elevate the meal from simple street food to a memorable feast. For the best variety, select a few traditional mezze offerings for a perfect array of starters or sides.
Start the meal with a spread of small bowls of dips and spreads. Our favorites are muhammara, a vibrant roasted red pepper and walnut dip with depth from pomegranate molasses and warmth from Aleppo pepper, and Moroccan zaalouk, a smoky roasted eggplant salad seasoned with cumin, paprika, and fresh herbs. For a refreshing counterpoint that adds texture and brightness, lentil fattoush salad with mint dressing combines crisp vegetables, perfectly cooked lentils, and crunchy pita chips dressed in a vibrant herb-forward vinaigrette. Of course, you'll need loads of warm pita triangles or fresh vegetable crudités to soak up all of those flavors.
To round out the meal with something substantial, spicy harissa eggplant stew is a great vegetable-forward option that complements the chicken with its bold, warming spices and hearty texture. And for dessert, find a good Middle Eastern bakery and order a few pieces of knafeh and baklava, which might be far too fussy to make at home on a whim.