Halal Cart-Inspired Chicken And Rice Recipe

For anyone who's ever stood in line at a New York City halal cart, the distinctive aroma of spiced chicken cooking on a flat-top grill alongside yellow rice is instantly recognizable. This homemade version lets you capture the magic of those beloved street food platters in your own kitchen without having to wait in line or deal with NYC pedestrians.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, "The secret to authentic halal cart flavor lies in the overnight marinade, which allows the chicken to absorb the complex spice blend and transforms simple ingredients into something that tastes extraordinary." This recipe comes down to three essential components: yogurt-marinated chicken fragrant with Middle Eastern spices, turmeric-infused basmati rice, and the iconic white sauce that ties everything together. While the marinade does need a night to work its magic, the actual cooking time of the dish is relatively brief. The chicken develops a beautiful char while remaining juicy inside, and the rice cooks to fluffy perfection with distinctive golden coloring and aromatic spices.

This chicken and rice recipe is perfect for weekly meal prep or feeding a family without requiring advanced cooking skills, but providing loads of big flavor. The optional toppings allow for customization — add hot sauce for heat, fresh vegetables for crunch, and warm pita for scooping up every last bite.