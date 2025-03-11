11 Best Nespresso Pods For Making Irish Coffee

There's no drink quite like Irish coffee. Warming, rich, and complex, an Irish coffee is any coffee lover's dream cocktail. Made with nothing more than Irish whiskey, coffee, and whipped cream (and maybe a little brown sugar), Irish coffees are incredibly easy to make at home — especially with our 10 tips for the best Irish coffee. What makes the drink even easier, however, is using Nespresso pods to make the coffee.

With nearly 100 different Nespresso pods to choose from (some of which rotate in and out as limited-edition flavors), you might be wondering how you can possibly pick a pod that makes the perfect Irish coffee. As a former barista, I'm here to tell you which are most likely to make the best base for this classic cocktail.

The fun part about Irish coffee is just how much you can mix things up. You can have two completely different drinks that both appropriately fall under the name "Irish coffee," with different people using different brews and booze for each mug. With that in mind, I've picked a range of coffees you can try when you're whipping up your next digestif. Whether you're looking for a medium roast to balance out a strong liquor or you want something dark and bitter, there's a Nespresso pod for every flavor of Irish coffee you can dream of.