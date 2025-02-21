The Nespresso Vertuo Pod That Brews The Largest Cup Of Coffee

Nespresso is single handedly responsible for revolutionizing the world of coffee capsules, making history by providing people everywhere with a convenient, fresh, single-serving brew. But, we all have those days where that single serving needs to be more like one, really, really big serving. For that, look no further than the Nespresso Vertuo pod that brews the largest amount at once: The XL carafe pour-over style pods. Inspired by the pour-over method, this coffee pod brews a 12 to 18 oz. pour, making it Nespresso's largest serving coffee capsule. The best part? There's absolutely no pouring necessary.

Just like any other Nespresso pod, all the carafe pour-over style capsules require is the press of a button. Roasted and smoky, with woody and earthy notes, this makes Nespresso's carafe style pods a great option for coffee drinkers who prefer to start their day with a slightly larger serving. It's also particularly convenient when you have guests or if you live in a home with multiple coffee drinkers, as you can brew the blend directly into a carafe that everyone can serve themselves from.

Traditional pour-over coffee preparation requires a collection of different devices and tools, along with a lot more work than Nespresso users are used to. The reason people prefer it, however, is the fact that it gives them the ability to make a completely customizable brew. Fortunately, with these Nespresso pods, you get the best of both worlds.

