The Nespresso Vertuo Pod That Brews The Largest Cup Of Coffee
Nespresso is single handedly responsible for revolutionizing the world of coffee capsules, making history by providing people everywhere with a convenient, fresh, single-serving brew. But, we all have those days where that single serving needs to be more like one, really, really big serving. For that, look no further than the Nespresso Vertuo pod that brews the largest amount at once: The XL carafe pour-over style pods. Inspired by the pour-over method, this coffee pod brews a 12 to 18 oz. pour, making it Nespresso's largest serving coffee capsule. The best part? There's absolutely no pouring necessary.
Just like any other Nespresso pod, all the carafe pour-over style capsules require is the press of a button. Roasted and smoky, with woody and earthy notes, this makes Nespresso's carafe style pods a great option for coffee drinkers who prefer to start their day with a slightly larger serving. It's also particularly convenient when you have guests or if you live in a home with multiple coffee drinkers, as you can brew the blend directly into a carafe that everyone can serve themselves from.
Traditional pour-over coffee preparation requires a collection of different devices and tools, along with a lot more work than Nespresso users are used to. The reason people prefer it, however, is the fact that it gives them the ability to make a completely customizable brew. Fortunately, with these Nespresso pods, you get the best of both worlds.
Personalize your carafe style brew using your Nespresso machine
The pour over style coffee method involves heating water to just the right temperature, weighing and grinding your beans, a technique called "blooming" and, finally, pouring the water over them and waiting for the coffee to brew. Being so hands on, it's no wonder why pour-over coffee has become associated with coffee enthusiasts and not the more casual coffee pod drinker. But, Nespresso has found a middle ground between the two — providing its customers with a coffee capsule option that offers them the best of both worlds.
The best part about all of this is that there are still ways to personalize your brew every time, it's just not quite as complicated when you're using your Nespresso machine. While these pods are made exclusively for the Vertuo Creatista, Lattissima, Next and Pop machines, you can reset the amount volume of the pour by pressing and holding the brew button and releasing it when you have the right amount of coffee. The longer you hold it, the bigger your brew, but also the more diluted, and the shorter you hold it, the smaller and stronger. This is something you'll want to adjust or rest as you switch between pods, but especially the pour-over styles because if its larger pour.