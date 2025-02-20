The Spoon Trick For The Perfect Cream Topping On Your Irish Coffee
On a stormy winter's night in 1943, an airport bartender on Ireland's west coast decided to serve some weary passengers a warming drink with a twist. The whiskey-soaked coffee topped with a dollop of freshly whipped cream proved to be a hit, and the Irish coffee we know today was born. While the recipe has stood the test of time, achieving that iconic cream crown remains a challenge for many at-home bartenders. There's a knack to getting the cream to sit on top of a perfect Irish coffee but, luckily, it's actually quite simple to master once you know a few tricks.
All you need is some thickened heavy cream and a metal spoon. The spoon should be heated to help guide the cream onto the coffee, so start by resting it either in the coffee or in a mug of hot water for a few seconds. Once it's warmed up, turn the spoon upside down and hold it convex-side-up over the top of your serving glass filled to about an inch below the top with sweetened black coffee and whiskey. One end of the spoon's rim should lightly graze the side of the mug while the other hovers just above the surface of the coffee.
Gently pour the cream over the back of the spoon, slowly lifting it as you go. This will help the cream spread evenly over the wide surface area and allow it to float. If your first attempt isn't successful don't fret — there are a few other tips for making Irish coffee to consider.
Mastering the science behind this spoon trick
Getting the cream to float is a matter of physics. It needs to be less dense than the coffee to prevent it from sinking, which means you need to make sure that your coffee is strong. The best type of coffee for a well-balanced Irish coffee is a medium-roast, which should be robust and freshly brewed. Sugar also plays a key role. Not only does it help with balancing the flavors, but it also increases the density of the coffee further. You only need a spoon or two, but try adding more if you're struggling with your cream.
Lastly, you want to ensure that you're using the right cream. An authentic Irish coffee is made with thickened heavy cream; the distinguished Dead Rabbit bar in New York City aims for a fat content between 33%-40%. It should be lightly whipped to a silky consistency, never to the point where it holds stiff peaks. You want it to be fluid enough to allow the coffee to pass through when drinking while still aerated enough to stay afloat.
Canned whipped cream may seem like an easier option but it will completely change the texture of the drink. It's an ingredient that isn't widely used in Ireland, so skip it if you want a truly authentic experience. Once you've mastered the cream, make sure to decorate it with a few espresso beans or a light dusting of cocoa, and you'll be transported right to the Emerald Isle — hopefully without any stormy weather.