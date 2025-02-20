The Spoon Trick For The Perfect Cream Topping On Your Irish Coffee

On a stormy winter's night in 1943, an airport bartender on Ireland's west coast decided to serve some weary passengers a warming drink with a twist. The whiskey-soaked coffee topped with a dollop of freshly whipped cream proved to be a hit, and the Irish coffee we know today was born. While the recipe has stood the test of time, achieving that iconic cream crown remains a challenge for many at-home bartenders. There's a knack to getting the cream to sit on top of a perfect Irish coffee but, luckily, it's actually quite simple to master once you know a few tricks.

All you need is some thickened heavy cream and a metal spoon. The spoon should be heated to help guide the cream onto the coffee, so start by resting it either in the coffee or in a mug of hot water for a few seconds. Once it's warmed up, turn the spoon upside down and hold it convex-side-up over the top of your serving glass filled to about an inch below the top with sweetened black coffee and whiskey. One end of the spoon's rim should lightly graze the side of the mug while the other hovers just above the surface of the coffee.

Gently pour the cream over the back of the spoon, slowly lifting it as you go. This will help the cream spread evenly over the wide surface area and allow it to float. If your first attempt isn't successful don't fret — there are a few other tips for making Irish coffee to consider.

