Spice Up Your Next Irish Coffee With An Effortless Secret Ingredient

An integral part of a classic brunch is a delicious cocktail to go alongside it, and you can't do much better than a classic Irish coffee. One splash of strong, freshly brewed coffee (preferably medium roast), plus a little bit of Irish whiskey gets you a drink that can be an incredibly warming wake-up call. As great as the classic recipe already is, though, there's one ingredient that you can add to make it even better: cinnamon syrup.

Why cinnamon syrup in particular? The syrup can add a subtle spicy sweetness to further deepen the flavor of your Irish coffee. Additionally, the cinnamon can amplify the natural warmth of the whiskey, making a cinnamon syrup Irish coffee an especially good choice for those chilly mornings when you need something cozy before starting your day.

The best part is that you can easily make cinnamon-spiced simple syrup at home, with no need to go hunting at specialty stores! Simply simmer equal parts sugar and water with a few cinnamon sticks and a few drops of vanilla extract until the mixture thickens into a luscious syrup. Let it cool, then drizzle a spoonful or two into your Irish coffee before stirring. Have a taste — we think the result will speak for itself.

